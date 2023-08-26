Whoopi Goldberg Ventures Into New NSFW Company Right After Shutting Down a Previous One, 3 Years Ago

The View co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg is once again turning her passion into a business venture. The Oscar winner is all set to launch a cannabis company this fall - Emma & Clyde, named after her mother and brother. The 67-year-old Emmy winner will be entering the Cannabis business scene with her daughter Alex Martin, and her granddaughter, Amara Skye. As per the US Sun, while giving out the details of her latest venture to Cannabis Cactus, the veteran comedian said, “Emma & Clyde will be a more recreational line of products. The name is an homage to my mother and brother who also liked a little bit of cannabis every now and then."

Goldberg further revealed that she is passionate about the "healing properties" of the cannabis plant while also debunking some of the misconceptions, “I’ve always really come from a medicinal place with marijuana and it’s great when you’re just needing a high. But for me, it was a way to get rid of cramps, or a therapy for friends who need help through chemotherapy. There are a lot of additional aspects being explored today about medical marijuana that have always been there.” She continued, “As much as they could, doctors would prescribe cannabis in the old days, and then suddenly it became about propaganda from some stupid movie.”

The Sister Act actress claimed that her new cannabis brand "will focus on high-quality flower genetics, and accessories" while also catering to its medical use. “We want to have a little bit of a different groove that is accessible to cannabis users of all ages and walks of life. It is what it is... The thing about weed is you can’t really f*** with it, you know what I mean. This is what it is, it’s a flower, it hasn’t changed and we’re not soaking it in watermelon water or extra botanical whatever.” Goldberg continued, “The first priority is being accessible and affordable and really putting out the idea that you deserve to have something good-looking that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.”

“What’s more natural than choosing to smoke a bush growing from the ground instead of ingesting medicine made of synthetic chemicals that we can’t even pronounce," she added. She also recommended the use of weed for medical purposes and also explained the difference between medical and recreational use, “We don’t like this but you can keep some of it and we’re going to regulate it. They’re putting aside the fact that all cannabis is medical no matter how it’s grown or consumed. The government wants to make it confusing on purpose so they can regulate it more.”

Goldberg had previously dabbled in the cannabis business by starting Whoopi & Maya, a medical marijuana company for females suffering from menstrual pain in 2016. The company faced uncertainty and was shut down in 2020, “They wanted to include menstrual cramps in the list of things you can prescribe medical marijuana for. But the governor said that will never happen in New Jersey because our doctors only prescribe marijuana for ‘real’ pain. The fact that people think of women’s health as a niche market — that he didn’t think of menstrual cramps as ‘real’ pain — tells me that there’s a lot of education to do on this subject,” Goldberg had explained back then.

