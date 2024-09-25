'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Accuses MAGA for Sudden Outburst of Hate for Taylor Swift

During Tuesday's episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg brought up the topic of Travis Kelce's lackluster start to the season and made it plain that she will not stand for people criticizing Taylor Swift for the All-Pro tight end's underwhelming performance. The show's presenters dissected the issue of Swift being accused by Kansas City Chiefs supporters of distracting Kelce from the game.

As reported by Decider, the discussion began with Goldberg informing her co-hosts, "They apparently forgot that they won the Super Bowl last year with him and they were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?" Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in that the Chiefs have won all three games they've played this season. She pointed out that just because Kelce isn't scoring touchdowns doesn't mean he isn't helping the club succeed in other ways. She was irate that viewers were bringing up the biblical theme of women being held responsible for men's failures, which, according to presenter Joy Behar, "goes back to the Garden of Eden."

Interesting take, wonder if Kelce’s offseason fun is starting to impact his game, time to refocus👀 — Khogendra Rupini (@KhogendraRupini) September 24, 2024

Additionally, Goldberg pointed out that Kelce is busy with film and TV roles. She also hypothesized that Swift's recent political endorsement may have contributed to the attention she has been receiving. She opined, "I’m blaming MAGA. I think it’s them because they’re mad that she’s not supporting you know who." Behar added, "I think you’re right. I think it’s that group." Sunny Hostin too echoed the argument.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Gotham

While the Chiefs have maintained that Swift's involvement has only been beneficial, football fans had previously thrown fingers at her before Sunday's game. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, had warned that 14-time Grammy winner, Swift, would be blamed as a 'distraction' if the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to compete in the Lombardi Trophy, earlier this year. As per TMZ, reflecting on the team's lack of success in the playoffs then, Favre said, "If they don't win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, 'That's why.'"

The guy looks out of shape. That'll happen when you spend all summer traveling with a pop star instead of working out. — gascanman (@gascanman1) September 24, 2024

Additionally, this week on the Ryen Russillo Podcast, Todd McShay, a former ESPN draft analyst, was forthright in his assessment of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's sluggish start to the 2024 season. According to McShay, the 9-time Pro Bowler's poor performance was due in part to his active training and world-traveling offseason lifestyle with Swift. As reported by MLive, McShay said, "Every broadcast I’ve watched for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape? That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that he’s drinking, going to the U.S. Open, he’s got cocktails in."