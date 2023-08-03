‘The View’ Co-host Sara Haines Advices ‘Magic of Three’ When It Comes to Dating in Her Latest Video

The View co-host Sara Haines is setting dating standards with the magic rule of 'three'. In a recent video posted on Instagram the former ABC News journalist dished out some interesting advice for singles. “At any one time, you should always be dating three different people," she revealed in the clip. She continued to say that investing one's time only in one individual proves to be futile - “I don’t know if all women are like me, but I tend to invest probably too much time and energy into one person.” She captioned the video, "When it comes to the early days of dating, Three is the magic number."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host’s Assumption About Joy Behar’s Career Is Met With a Sharp Reply: ‘What Are You?’

Haines continued. “By spreading out your energy waiting for phone calls, texting, interactions, going on dates, you never care that much or lean too hard on one, which just keeps some great perspective for those early days of whether you like someone or not, so always maintain dating multiple people.” She concluded the clip by reminding her fans and viewers once again that “three was the magic number,” adding, “Let’s see if it works.”

As per Yahoo, fans grew confused and divided over her relationship advice, "Problem is it's hard enough now to find one person I want to go out with let alone three haha," one Instagram fan commented on the video. A second fan wrote, "Why are you sharing/telling us “dating” advice now? Your not single… but married 10 years with kids?" A few were positive, "Great advice from an expert!!," wrote a third fan. "I agree with Sara! You shouldn't give all of yourself to one person when you're not married," a fourth fan commented.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Haines shares a healthy relationship with her husband, Max Shifrin, the couple met in 2014 on a dating app and they now share three children together - Alec, Sandra, and Caleb. Last month fans had called her out for not sporting her wedding ring publically, she clarified their queries on her Instagram story saying, "Originally, I took it off because I had gotten this rash," Sara explained in her June 29 Instagram Story. "It's called wedding ring rash. Then it cleared up [and] then I put my ring on again. I got the rash again, and I felt the universe was telling me something, and so I got a divorce. I'm just kidding.” Her husband supported her views by revealing that it did not bother him "one bit" because the pair are committed to each other "ring or not."

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Demands $17m to Join Netflix's 'Deep Fake Love,' Vows to Showcase Talent on 'The View'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines)

Haines has been vocal about her successful marriage, during a September 2021 episode of The View, she shared an adorable glimpse about the couple's relationship. “I turned to Max, and I just said, ‘I’m willing to have transactional deals with you if you can just put the kids to bed, please,'” she explained. “That’s about how romantic the suggestion felt too, "I will pay you in other things, other currency if you go ahead and put those kids to bed.'” The newscaster also revealed that she would love to have more children in the future. “I would love 10 more!!!! But three is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them,” Sara said.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Praises ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast on ‘The View’ During Sweet Reunion: “I’m So Proud of Y’all”

References:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/view-sara-haines-dishes-surprising-144749058.html

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvXQu1YAIkd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Furious As Co-hosts Mock Her for Accidentally Falling off Chair on Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Reacts to The View Legal Note Interruption: 'Now You Pissed Me Off'