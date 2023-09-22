The View is already off to a great season with all of the usual friendly faces such as Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro who returned to host the beloved talk show. The 27th installment of the show is already turning a lot of heads given the friendly feuds, hilarious banter, and serious discussions that have taken place so far. However, in the new episode, it wasn’t just fans who were left shell-shocked but also co-host, Sunny Hostin who was at a loss for words, as per OK!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Joy Behar is renowned for not beating around the bush in a conversation, she’s often found to be quite direct and doesn’t prefer to mince her words. But perhaps her directness may have been a little overwhelming for Hostin. The panelists were in the middle of chatting about a trending topic regarding young women “willing to mold themselves around the person” they’re romantically involved with. Behar was the first to offer her opinion on the issue stating, that she doesn’t believe that’s right to be dishonest about oneself when in a relationship. And added that it was a “bad idea” to do so.

In response, Hostin agreed with Behar's point but argued back, claiming to understand the reason behind a person telling “a white lie” in order to impress a potential significant other. Hostin explains what she meant by taking an example from her own experiences. “I’ve pretended to do a lot of things. I told Manny [ Hostin’s husband] that - I mean, I am a faithful person and Catholic. I told him I went to church every single Sunday,” Hostin confessed wholeheartedly.

Image Source: YouTube | @TheView

Just before she could continue her explanation, Behar suddenly addressed the audience with a startling question. “Don’t you think she fakes o******?” asked Behar curiously. Her question triggered surprised gasps from the audience. While Hostin appeared to be like a deer caught in the headlights, Behar nonchalantly turned to her and asked, “Do you?” After gathering her thoughts, she claimed that she “didn’t have to” and that she was one of the “lucky ones” in conclusion. The show went on without a hitch with fans still reeling from the aftermath of the sensual question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

This isn’t the first time that such an instance has occurred, in fact, just recently, Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a similar moment on the show. During an episode last week, the Ghost actress bluntly asked Griffin if perhaps she was expecting a child during the live telecast of the show, per TMZ. Her question received a similar reaction to Behar and Hostin’s recent interaction from the new episode.

Griffin was completely caught off guard and she immediately exclaimed, “No! Oh my god, you can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant.” Griffin asked Goldberg if she looked as if she was pregnant at the time to which the award-winning actress said, “I just got a vibe.”

