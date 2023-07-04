Whoopi Goldberg’s Hilarious Secret Revealed Live on ‘The View’ by Co-Host Joy Behar

Whoopi Goldberg, the famous host of The View, recently had an awkward interaction with Joy Behar. Hot Topics has to be among the viewers' favorite segments of The View, and the chosen subject on the June 20 episode was 'picky eaters'.

Recently, a Reddit thread about a picky eater who declined an invitation to join a friend's dinner party at a restaurant went viral, and promptly the subject was brought up during the roundtable. Whoopi was quick to offer her own views after presenting the story to fellow co-hosts Joy, 80, Sunny Hostin, 54, Sara Haines, 45, and Alssya Farah Griffin, 33. She admitted that being a picky eater herself, she could relate to the anonymous finicky Reddit user, per The Sun.

PICKY EATERS RUINING PLANS? After a woman refused to go to a particular restaurant to celebrate her husband's promotion, #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/8F6yxhabY1 — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2023

“I too am a picky eater and many picky eaters are like me. If people are going to restaurants where you know you not going to want to eat any of the food, you generally say, I will see you when you come back. Because nobody you know…people get uncomfortable when you’re not eating and they are. So, I understand why she didn’t go, she thought she was doing the right thing,” Goldberg shared, and turned to look straight at the camera, saying, “None of you apparently are picky eaters, and you don’t know.” Joy mocked Whoopi's advice, adding, "All right."

“Did you just say alright?” Goldberg asked turning to face Behar who retaliated by saying, “I’ve got to say, you eat my entire lasagna, so let’s not go there.” Goldberg holds her hands up in defense but doesn't deny it. The fussy eater then made a hilarious threat, saying to Behar, “I will eat it, and I will break your fingers if you try to get some. Thankfully an advertisement soon started playing preventing Whoopi from being embarrassed further by Joy.

Whoopi had been saved by a commercial break on The View back in May as well. She narrowly missed making a humiliating on-air mistake, just in time before the broadcast went to a commercial break, as she managed to resolve the problem. The View panel welcomed Roy Wood Jr., a comedian, to the program during that episode. The interview continued for a few minutes before the camera turned to Whoopi.

I've lived it too Whoopi! I hate Italian food, even pizza! When I was pregnant, tomato sauce would make me vomit! But, everyone ALWAYS wants to go to an Italian restaurant! — They Walk Among Us (@FlaSkeeeter) June 21, 2023

"Oh," she said, looking into the camera. "You know what?" Whoopi went on to say, "I was going to say, 'It's time for you to go.'" She then realized that the show gave Wood two segments. "But apparently, it's not. It's time for you to stay," she said, laughing. "I get two segments?" Roy asked, looking around at the panel. "You get two!" the moderator confirmed. "We'll be right back," and then cut off to the commercial before having a good laugh about it.

