In a recent podcast episode of The View: Behind the Table, Joy Behar spoke out about her retirement plans. The seasoned comic assured executive producer Brian Teta that she has what it takes to be a successful producer. "You know what, I'm a good producer," Behar bragged nonchalantly. "You are a good producer," Teta agreed. She then joked about her upcoming behind-the-scenes position."If I ever retire, maybe they should hire me as a consultant and a producer. Not an everyday producer; I don't want to do that. But as a consultant. They should," the iconic co-host said.

As per The US Sun, after joining the ABC daytime program in 1996, Behar was famously sacked in 2007 and moved to Today. In 2015, she joined the panel again and was appointed a permanent co-host. The occasional theatre artist also stated on the podcast that she watches the show on Mondays during her day off and frequently sends Teta emails with suggestions for Hot Topics, to which the producer instantly joked about how she 'has a lot of thoughts' when she's not there.

Behar also announced that she has starred in a new play, Bonkers in the Burroughs: Five Short Plays. "It's great. It's my fifth act. And to start something like this at my age, I think, should be encouraging to people," Behar said in a previous episode of The View. "It's never too late to start, and get yourself into something new," she said while encouraging the audience.

Sharing the moment proudly with an Instagram post, Behar invited her fans to a theatrical experience on October 25th: "Join me for a disrespectful evening of short plays on Sunday evening! Performed by a dazzling array of great performers and benefiting @guild_hall, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, and JBJ Soul Kitchen, get your tickets now. Tap the link in my bio to get tickets," she captioned the post. Behar is also getting ready to publish a new non-fiction book in which the host discusses topics that she is familiar with, such as romance, bullies, erections, hair, and family. It is scheduled for release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Previously, Behar was questioned about her retirement intentions by Teta during a September podcast session. "People are always asking me, 'Is it true Joy's retiring? Is Joy walking out?' I said you enjoy this too much. I think you like doing this," the producer stated. "First of all, people like me don't retire. I'm a creative person…I'm a writer. There's no such thing as retiring. You mean, will I quit this show?" the popular panelist asked. "Yeah, of course," Brian answered. "Okay, that's a more specific way of saying it. I don't want them taking me out here feet first," Behar replied. "No, certainly not, but you'll outlive us all. I'm not worried about that," Teta concluded.

