'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Criticizes Latinos For Supporting Donald Trump: "Very Stupid Attitude"

In an attempt to gain the support of Black and Latino voters before November's presidential election, former President Donald Trump staged a sizable rally in the South Bronx area of New York. As per BBC, the rally was Trump's first event in a strong Democratic neighborhood in almost eight years. "We inspired the entire world," Trump declared. However, The View co-host, Ana Navarro, criticized fellow Latinos for supporting the Republican leader, deeming it as a 'very stupid attitude'.

Ana Navarro on Hispanics who are anti-illegal immigration: "that‘s a very stupid attitude to have" pic.twitter.com/MAdt1acyNm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2024

She asserted, "There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants and who want to shut the door behind them, and who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever." As per Fox News, subsequently, in an attempt to discredit Latino GOP backers, Navarro brought up the 2019 El Paso, Texas, mass shooting, in which a gunman targeted Hispanics.

Latinos , blancos y negros unidos por #Trump en el Bronx ❤️❤️❤️ Let’s make NY great again, Let’s make AMERICA great again #MAGA 🇺🇸🇵🇷🫡

pic.twitter.com/21RUtKFeUP — Ricky_Media 🫡🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@Ricky89841208) May 18, 2024

"What folks don’t realize is that when the guy drives thousands of miles to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart in Texas, he doesn't care when you come here. He doesn't care what your accent is." She explained, "What he's looking for is, does it look like me, does it sound like me? That's what he's looking for. So, you know, when people are anti-something, they're not asking for your papers, they're just anti-that group."

DONALD TRUMP IN THE BRONX, NY: “It doesn't matter whether you're black or brown or white or whatever the hell color you are, it doesn't matter. We are all Americans.”



pic.twitter.com/0mJujyelmh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2024

Trump's campaign claimed that more than 25,000 people attended the rally when he drew only roughly 8,000-10,000 people. Many Black and Latino Americans who attended the rally expressed their concerns about violence, inflation, and illegal immigration under Joe Biden's presidency, which helped the event make headlines. CNN host, Jim Acosta, condemned Trump for his repeated stance about immigrants, arguing that he was "using incendiary rhetoric to demonize immigrants during his appeal to Black and Hispanic voters."

Gov. @KathyHochul: Donald Trump can invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx. New York will never ever support Trump. We know him better than anyone and that means we understand that what he's all about is just for himself. While he’s doing that, Joe Biden's out there… pic.twitter.com/Qg8XXq7mtb — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 24, 2024

"Trump is doing better among Latinos," he informed Navarro citing recent poll numbers. "He is doing better among African American voters. And it certainly is a threat to the president's re-election campaign. What do you make of this disconnect?" In response, Navarro argued that there are several reasons, one of which is that people tend to ignore the 'stupid stuff' he says. "People already know the guy's a misogynist, they already know he's a racist, they already know he says divisive things, and they seem not to take him literally or seriously," she explained. "They think it is part of a clown act entertainment."

Trump criticized Biden in his speech and pointed out the high number of migrants entering the US from Mexico which he opined caused negative economic effects. "The biggest negative impact [of illegal immigration] is against our black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything they can lose", he told the crowd.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

He continued, "I'm here tonight to declare we are going to turn New York City around, and we will turn it around very quickly...We are going to make New York bigger, better, and greater than ever." As per Fox News, Trump received less than 10% of the vote in the Bronx during the 2016 election. Subsequently, in 2020, Biden received 83.5% of the votes. However, recent polls show Trump's support in the Bronx has increased significantly.