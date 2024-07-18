‘The View’ Blasts Nikki Haley for Backing Trump at RNC: ‘She’s Not the Only One’

In a heated argument on The View, the panel did not mince words for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Haley, who had previously been a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the GOP primaries, made headlines with her full-throated endorsement of the former president during her speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC). The co-hosts of The View, specifically Joy Behar, slammed Haley for what they saw as a blatant reversal of her earlier stance and a desperate bid to align herself with Trump’s base. The most scorching comments came from Behar, who described Haley’s endorsement as ‘pathetic’ and ‘disheartening.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As per Mediaite, Behar argued, “Now she’s given permission for her to have people to vote for him when they might have stayed home and voted for Biden.” Sunny Hostin chimed in, questioning, “Are you surprised?” To which Behar answered, “No I’m not. But I mean, she’s not the only one. They all up there kissing the ring of dear leader.” Whereas, Whoopi Goldberg added, “Not the ring they’re kissing.” Hostin highlighted, “They all, though, Joy said, most of them, except, I think for Chris Christie, that they would get behind Donald Trump if he were the nominee and they are sticking to their word. They’re getting in line, they’re circling their wagons.”

NIKKI HALEY ENDORSES TRUMP AT RNC CONVENTION: Following months of Haley telling Republicans to stray away from Donald Trump, #TheView co-hosts question if she will sway independent voters after her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/kMXeq5eAfC — The View (@TheView) July 18, 2024

The discussion took a more personal turn as Behar and Hostin highlighted the apparent hypocrisy of other prominent Republicans who have similarly aligned with Trump despite past conflicts. Behar noted, “So DeSantis doesn’t care that he insinuated he was a pedophile doesn’t care? Cruz doesn’t care that he said his wife was ugly?” Hostin explained, “They care about their party and power before their country. And that is very, very clear.” Behar further added, “No, I think I think they’re addicted to their power. It’s an addiction. You have to have an addiction. I have an addiction to Scrabble, okay? And I understand an addiction from that point of view. You don’t want to give it up and they’re addicted. They shouldn’t have term limits. They should not be there forever and ever and ever.”

As per EW, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who had once worked as a communications associate in Trump’s White House, also expressed her disappointment in Haley. Griffin had previously supported Haley when she was a challenger to Trump but felt let down by her recent actions. She said, "If I may say, my most disappointing moment of Nikki Haley last night was she had an opportunity to say why America needs to stand with our allies on the world stage, to counteract [Trump's V.P. pick] J.D. Vance…And she didn't do it. I know that's something she deeply believes in, and it was a missed opportunity."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Haley’s speech at the RNC was positioned as a call for unity within the party, with Haley stating, "In the name of unity…I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period. You don't have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him. Take it from me. I haven't always agreed with President Trump, but we agree more often than we disagree."