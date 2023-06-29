Controversial Election Law Theory Backed by Donald Trump Is 'Squarely Rejected' by Supreme Court

The election law theory pushed by Donald Trump and his supporters faced firm rejection by US Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The court clarified that they didn't violate the elections clause of the US Constitution in rejecting the controversial Independent State Legislature theory.

According to NBC News, the Independent State Legislature theory limits the authority of state courts to strike down certain election laws enacted by state legislatures. Trump's 2020 presidential election scheme was based on this theory. His supporters were keen to bring it back for the 2024 elections. However, Supreme Court's justices refused to welcome it in its ruling.

Former President Trump is one of the two major presidential candidates presented to US voters for 2024. Republican candidates are attempting to work around the existing electoral process and overturn the election results in Trump's favor. However, the questionable legal theory that far-right activists and Trump supporters were relying on didn't get passed by the Supreme Court. The justices of the Supreme Court voted 6-3 against the Republicans in North Carolina.

According to CBS News, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the ruling which read, "State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause." Roberts retained that Federal Courts have some role in supervising State Courts in certain circumstances.

Today, the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 27, 2023

"Federal courts must not abandon their duty to exercise judicial review," added Roberts. This law could have benefited Trump big time. The Independent State Legislature theory was written by Trump's lawyer John Eastman. The former President's supporters calculated this theory "could have kept him in office past 2020, even though he lost the election," reported CNN.

Eastman is fighting for his law license in California. Many disciplinary attorneys want him expelled due to his involvement in overturning the 2020 elections in Trump's favor. The 77-year-old former President wanted then-Vice President, Mike Pence to reject electors from states where he alleged false "voter fraud" to secure his place in the White House. The court didn't want to repeat the 2020 nightmare again in 2024, and this law could have thrown the upcoming elections into disarray.

Discussing why the court acted upon it now, CNN's Joan Biskupic said, "I think with 2024 looming, they probably thought, do it now, because challenges were coming down the road that was similar to 2020. Do it now, do it outside of a presidential election year, and get it done with." However, Trump still wants to push it to sidestep voters.

Meanwhile, Trump believes the 2020 election should have been overturned, and lawmakers in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, among other states, would have given him their electoral votes.

BREAKING: In a victory for voters, the U.S. Supreme Court rejects the radical independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper. State courts will continue to have the power to strike down unfair maps & voting laws for violating state constitutions. https://t.co/KugBMl3SaJ pic.twitter.com/k8ivTvyHlG — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) June 27, 2023

"[Pence] should have put the votes back to the state legislatures, and I think we would have had a different outcome. I really do," Trump told CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a CNN town hall in May. Although the Supreme Court may have rejected the law now, it has never endorsed it prior to the verdict.

