The Unusual Reason Why Megan Fox Justified Taking a 'Drop' of Machine Gun Kelly’s Blood

Megan Fox dispelled a myth that she often engaged in 'satanic rituals' during an interview in March on Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy. She also revisited the 2022 confession to British Glamour about her engagement, in which she admitted to 'drinking' Machine Gun Kelly's blood. More specifically, Fox said at the time that they 'drank each other's blood.' However, she subsequently clarified that the practice served 'ritual purposes only.'

During the podcast, Cooper wanted to know whether Fox wanted to clear up any rumors about her. At that point, Fox denied being a Satanist and said that what she had done amounted to a harmless blood pact. As reported by People, Fox said, "Everything is a matter of what you're accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal."

Fox thought the whole thing between her and MGK was 'innocent,' drawing parallels between the pledge and friendships between young boys who would become 'blood brothers' with their best pals. She continued, "That's not satanic, right? That's normal and that's cute and sweet. That's an innocent ... little bond between kids who love each other and they have a pure friendship. It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth."

Fox further added, "So f--- you, you're so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly's blood in my mouth. Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate...?" Fox made it clear that she has never participated in a Satanic ritual and is unaware of anybody who has, mentioning her Pentecostal upbringing. Fox continued by saying that she hasn't been invited to join the Illuminati, but she doesn't know whether they exist. In any case, she went on to say that she is 'not a satanist or any kind of an evil witch.'

In related news, Fox and Kelly's relationship has been through some rough patches, but they're still going strong. One source spilled to Entertainment Tonight in July, "Things have been much better with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They've been problem-solving, working on effective communication, reestablishing their commitment to each other, and realigning the direction of their relationship and where they want it to go." The insider claimed that both Fox and Kelly were undergoing individual and group therapy to resolve their communication problems. This has put a damper on their wedding preparations.

Kelly and Fox started dating in 2020. In January 2022, the two soulmates were engaged (in a blood exchange ceremony). Both of them ended their relationship in the following year. Since then, the pair has dealt with allegations of infidelity, treatment, and other problems in their relationship. Another insider informed ET Online in May that the pair remains relentless in their pursuit of their ultimate goal: to be together forever.