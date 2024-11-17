The 'Unlucky' Title of Prince William That His Sons George or Louis Could Inherit One Day

Prince William’s title as the Duke of Cambridge carries a lesser-known, tragic history dating back over 360 years. Though William is widely recognized today as the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge title remains a prominent, storied designation that could one day pass to his sons, Prince George or Prince Louis. But behind the title lies a history of early death and sorrow leaving many royal fans wondering if either young prince will eventually inherit this ‘unlucky’ role. The title was first established by King Charles II in 1660 and was originally granted to his nephew, Charles Stuart, who tragically died at just six months old. Determined to uphold the title, King Charles gave it to Charles’ younger brother, James Stuart.

Sadly, James also met a tragic end, likely from smallpox or bubonic plague, in childhood. Still, King Charles persisted, passing the title to yet another nephew, Edgar Stuart, who, like his brothers, died young–at only three years old. The final straw came when a fourth Stuart nephew, also named Charles, was granted the title but passed away at just 35 days old. These early tragedies associated with the Cambridge title led to its dormancy until 1706 when Queen Anne bestowed it upon the future King George II. The title then passed through the family tree to King George III’s seventh son, Prince Adolphus. Eventually, Adolphus’ son, Prince George, became the Duke of Cambridge, as reported by Mirror.

However, the line came to a halt again after Prince George’s death, as his marriage violated the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, leading to the title becoming extinct. Prince William revived the title when he married Princess Kate in 2011, marking the first time in over 280 years that someone held the title of Duke of Cambridge. This history-rich title now faces an uncertain future with his sons. Prince George, William’s eldest son, would technically be the first in line to inherit it. However, his future holds many possibilities, and whether he assumes this role will depend on the timing and royal circumstances.

As per Express, the timing of George’s royal ascent could alter the title’s path. If Prince William ascends to the throne while George is still young, it’s possible that George could become the next Prince of Wales rather than taking up the Duke of Cambridge title. This scenario might leave the Duke of Cambridge title open for Prince Louis. Yet, if George does inherit Cambridge, Louis might instead receive the title Duke of York, a traditional title held by the monarch’s second son, currently held by Prince Andrew.

Royal titles are not only tied to history but are also adjusted according to family dynamics and legal decrees. Royal children often receive new titles as the monarch changes or upon the issuance of a Letters Patent. As William’s sons mature and take on new royal roles, either George or Louis could adopt the storied Duke of Cambridge title—along with its lingering tragic associations.