Four Years After the Cheating Scandal, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Have Settled All "Unfinished Business"

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had been inseparable since they met in 2012, but their relationship took a sudden turn in February 2019 when they had a very public falling out. It was reported at the time that Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend. Her bond with Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family was severely damaged by the infidelity scandal.

The 25-year-old model denied sleeping with the NBA player during an interview on Red Table Talk. But she admitted that he had planted a kiss on her that evening at an afterparty. She also said that the next day she held back from telling anybody about what had transpired between them. For Jordyn, these last four years have seemed like there was unfinished business, a loose end, an unsolved tangle, which hopefully came to an end this July, according to Perezhilton.

Jenner and Woods were "working on rebuilding their friendship," a source told PEOPLE weeks after the incident. The source added, "Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn. For a long time, it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidante for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her."

In March 2019, the insider revealed, "Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s."

In July 2023, the duo were spotted together, and this was their first since the scandal broke. Over the last year, the two have spent time together away from cameras, strengthening their connection, according to People.

The Kardashians star and her ex-best friend were seen exiting a restaurant in Los Angeles together four years after their very public falling out, as reported by The Daily Mail. A source tells PEOPLE that the Heir Jordyn founder and The Kardashians star have reconciled after the two publicly reunited last weekend. According to the insider, "Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her."

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

According to another source, Jenner and Woods have reunited before, but Saturday's restaurant visit was the first time they were seen together in public. Over the last year, the two have spent time together away from cameras, strengthening their connection. The source also revealed, the whole incident is long forgotten since it happened so long ago. There is no longer any cause for alarm on any side.

Despite her initial sadness and anger at Woods' and Thompson's affair, Khloe Kardashian finally overcame her feelings of betrayal and forgave them. In Decemer 2019, Kardashian shared a lengthy Instagram story, "I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!"

She also added, "I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart," as reported by Paper Magazine.

