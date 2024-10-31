The Unexpected Reason Prince Harry Could Secure His Stay in The US If Donald Trump Wins Election

Despite growing concerns about Prince Harry's visa status and his potential deportation under a Donald Trump presidency, royal experts suggest the Duke of Sussex may have less to worry about than many think if the GOP nominee wins. The ongoing visa controversy, which stems from Harry's candid drug use admissions in his memoir Spare, has sparked intense debate about his future in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, however, has offered a compelling perspective on why Harry's position might be secure: "It is most unlikely that Trump would risk an embarrassing episode involving the royal family by expelling Harry if it was discovered that he had not revealed his drug taking on his Visa application." This assessment suggests that diplomatic considerations might outweigh any personal animosity between the former president and the duke, as per Express UK.

Trump tells me Prince Harry faces an uncertain future in America if he lied on his visa application. Watch the full interview on GB News tonight at 7pm.



pic.twitter.com/yALTCtYlfC — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 19, 2024

For those who may not know, the controversy began when Harry, 40, detailed his experiences with cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir. This prompted the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, to file a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, demanding access to Harry's immigration records.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes)

Its primary argument centers on whether the duke received preferential treatment during his visa application process, as drug use typically poses significant obstacles for visa applicants. Trump himself has weighed in on the matter during an interview with GB News, stating, "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action." However, when pressed about whether this could mean deportation, Trump remained notably noncommittal, responding with, "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me."

Immigration experts provide additional context as to why Harry's position might be secure. Virginia-based immigration attorney Eileen Blessinger explained that officials must consider the broader implications when making decisions about high-profile cases. "There could be an economic impact in the US, and also a cultural impact," she noted. "That's all going to weigh heavily in favor of getting someone a waiver."

The Heritage Foundation is suing the United States Department of Homeland Security for the release of Prince Harry's immigration records.



Here's why. pic.twitter.com/99oHqqPAQ0 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) February 29, 2024

The Sussexes have (seemingly and strategically) maintained a low profile during the election season, with Fitzwilliams noting that while they have encouraged Americans to vote, they've avoided explicitly endorsing any candidate. This diplomatic approach might help minimize any potential political targeting. Moreover, the duke and duchess appear to have established contingency plans, reportedly purchasing a holiday home in Portugal. However, sources suggest this is more likely a vacation property rather than an emergency exit strategy.

The Heritage Foundation, a right wing think tank who is responsible for Project 2025, sued the US Government demanding they release Prince Harry’s visa application. Today, after 4 months of reviews by a judge, the case was sealed & closed. Most likely because he didn’t lie & 1/ — 𝔇𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰𝔰 𝔬𝔣 𝔄𝔭𝔭𝔞𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔞🌈 (@r0yal_radar) September 11, 2024

Immigration lawyer Stacy Cozart Martin highlighted that a 'lot of immigration is discretionary,' and high-profile individuals often receive different considerations than average applicants. Amid all this, as the election approaches, the Heritage Foundation continues its pursuit of Harry's visa records, having recently filed a 13-page motion to reopen the case. However, the foundation's efforts may prove futile, as legal experts emphasize the unprecedented nature of publicly releasing immigration records.