The Truth Behind Princess Diana and King Charles III's Secret 'Illegitimate' Daughter

King Charles III and Princess Diana's scandalous marriage made headlines back in the day, but more recently, rumors emerged that Prince William may not be Diana’s firstborn. Several outlets reported that he has an ‘illegitimate’ sister, Sarah, born in 1981. The bizarre news first appeared in an article published in 2015, as reported by Marca. Netizens also noted that just a year before, in December 1980, Diana, who was then just 19, was ordered by Queen Elizabeth II to be examined by her gynecologist to prove her fertility before she married the future king. It was alleged that they chose in-vitro fertilization to check Diana’s fertility.

Diana, Princess of Wales attending a banquet in Munich, She is wearing the Spencer tiara. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham)

As the story goes, one of the doctors involved in the supposed procedure was rumored to have harvested Diana’s eggs and Charles’s sperm without their permission. Subsequently, he had a surrogate give birth to Sarah. It has been said that after Diana died in a car accident in 1997, Sarah went to America for her safety and has lived in New England ever since. Apparently, Sarah 'discovered' the shocking truth about her birth from a diary she came across.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah started investigating to find out more about the origins of the donated embryo and her 'true' identity after her adoptive parents died. However, she allegedly received a message threatening her to stop investigating. This scared her enough to move across the ocean, where she donned a 'secret identity.' This sensational narrative garnered widespread attention upon its initial release but has since been discredited by numerous reputable media sources.

Nonetheless, even after so many years, Diana's marriage to Charles continues to captivate public interest. The Princess was 16 when Charles, 13 years older, visited her family's ancestral home, Althorp House, in November of 1977. Fast forward to their 1981 engagement interview, the couple fondly recalled their first encounter. Charles reflected on how Diana left an indelible mark from the moment they met. He said, “I remember thinking about what a very jolly, amusing, and attractive 16-year-old she was. I mean great fun, bouncy, and full of life and everything," as reported by TODAY.

On June 21, 1982, the birth of their first son, William, a new heir to the British throne, was greatly celebrated. Two years later, on September 15, 1984, the couple joyously welcomed their second son, Prince Harry. While whispers of discord between Charles and Diana circulated, the full extent of their private struggles remained veiled from the public eye for years. For Charles, 1986 saw the rekindling of a romance with his longtime friend and former flame, Camilla Parker Bowles. Meanwhile, Diana had an affair with Captain James Hewitt of the British Army's Life Guards that further complicated their tumultuous marriage. Subsequently, she was rumored to be involved with Dodi Fayed, an Egyptian film producer, who passed away in a car crash with the late Princess.

