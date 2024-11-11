The Trumps May Have Spent a Staggering Amount on Cosmetic Work—Despite Being 'Against Botox'

Between Donald Trump's perma-bronze glow, Jared Kushner's strikingly tight facial features, and Ivanka Trump's jaw-droppingly perfect teeth, many have theorized whether the Trump clan has undergone some serious cosmetic enhancements over the years. In fact, according to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, the Trump family's combined tab for plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments could total nearly a million dollars.

Trump, on the other hand, has always adamantly denied going under the knife, but the expert estimates tell a different story altogether. While Dr. Motykie has never treated any members of the Trump family, he believed that the president-elect himself has spent a whopping $160,000 on hair transplants alone, in addition to another $80,000 on dental veneers. "I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of [hair] surgeries," the medical professional explained. He pointed out signs of Trump's hairline being raised and the use of the outdated 'flap technique' to cover bald spots, as per the Daily Mail.

Beginning to think Melania has had some plastic surgery 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DHPOcfVb0N — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) October 31, 2024

First Lady Melania Trump has also staunchly refuted any rumors of cosmetic enhancements: "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything." She went even further, adding bluntly, "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves," as per GQ.

While the doctor felt there was little reason to suspect a facelift, and he didn't think she had a brow lift either, Dr. Motykie felt Melania has likely spent around $50,000 on 'maintenance work,' like Botox, fillers, and a potential rhinoplasty. The reason he believed she went under the knife was the supposed change in her nose’s appearance. According to the doctor, noses don’t typically get smaller with age—they tend to get bigger. Since hers looks smaller and more defined, it made him very 'suspicious for at least one rhinoplasty [nose job].'

Meanwhile, Ivanka's transformation has been even more dramatic. The first daughter is believed to have dropped a whopping $130,000 on a nose job, chin implant, and extensive dental work. "You can see sort of a transition [in her face], particularly in the nose and the chin area for me," Dr. Motykie observed. "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger—maybe a chin implant."

Even those still outside the Trump family, like Kimberly Guilfoyle, have seemingly undergone cosmetic tweaks to keep up with the clan's high-gloss standards. The 55-year-old fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. is estimated to have spent around $85,000 on procedures like cheek and lip fillers, as per Nicki Swift.

President Donald Trump and his family at his mother-in-law's funeral on July 20, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Tiffany Trump, the younger Trump daughter, is rumored to have undergone a nose job and dental work, totaling around $100,000 in enhancements. Then there's Jared, Ivanka's husband, who is believed to have spent a modest $5,000 on Botox. As for Lara Trump, the former TV producer is thought to have invested $140,000 in fillers and a rhinoplasty.