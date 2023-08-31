The Top Six Matching Tattoo Selena Gomez Has With Her Friends and What They Mean

The Rare Singer is Covered With Tattoos That Range from Phrases to Symbols and Dates

Selena Gomez's creative output isn't limited to just music. The pop star's tattoos have caught everyone's eye, especially because they serve as lasting reminders of important dates, events, and people she has met on her journey thus far. Read on to find out the stories behind Selena's significant tattoos with her friends and why they're so special to Gomez.

1. Gomez and Her Closest Buddy are Inked With Identical "1"s

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Gomez has a "1" tattooed on the right side of her rib cage as an homage to her best friend, Courtney Lopez (née Barry), whom she refers to as her "actual #1." In a birthday message for her friend in 2018, Gomez showed off their little matching tattoos. She wrote in the caption, "And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful.....You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1."

2. Gomez, Alisha Boe, and Tommy Dorfman Got Similar Tattoos of a Semicolon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

The controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, on which Gomez served as an executive producer, debuted in 2017. Shortly afterward, Gomez went to get a tattoo in Hollywood with Alisha Boe (Hannah's ex-BFF Jessica) and Tommy Dorfman (poet Ryan Shaver) from the show. Their congruent semicolons stand for the need to discuss and prevent mental health issues and suicide. Boe wrote on Instagram, "Project semicolon is a movement dedicated to presenting hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addiction, and self-injury."

3. Her Four Best Pals and Gomez All Got a Matching "4" Tattoo on the Same Day

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Gomez, Lopez, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens are all very close, which is evident from the "4" tattoos they have gotten. Gomez's "4" is seen on her right forearm, below the elbow fold. She uploaded an Instagram slideshow of herself being tattooed. She wrote in the caption, "#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years... 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!!"

4. In 2019, Selena and Julia Michaels Got Identical Arrows

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Michaels is a close friend of Gomez's and a frequent collaborator; she co-wrote some of Gomez's most successful songs, including Lose You To Love Me and Bad Liar. Gomez also surprised the audience during Michaels' Los Angeles performance on November 11, 2019. After they sang their duet Anxiety and kissed in front of the audience, artists London Reese and Brad Reis gave them matching tattoos backstage. The ladies received tiny arrows tattooed on the pads of their thumbs so that when they join hands, the arrows point in the same direction.

5. Selena and Nicola Peltz Both Have "Angel" Tattoos

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Gomez rang in 2023 in Cabo, Mexico, with a small group of pals, and among them were Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who had just tied the knot. According to Peltz's Instagram account, Gomez and the pair have become quite close, and the two even have identical tattoos. The two ladies had previously posed in images wearing identical silver outfits. Besides, at one point, Gomez also joked about the three of them being a "throuple" on her Instagram.

6. Gomez Tattooed the Date of Her Kidney Transplant on Her Right Arm

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Kovac

Fans saw the numbers above Gomez's right elbow in music videos and press images taken during her Rare phase. In a December 2019 interview with CapitalFM, Gomez disclosed that she had tattooed the date of her kidney donation. In the summer of 2017, she required emergency hospitalization due to renal failure caused by lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition. According to Gomez, her donor friend Francia Raisa has an identical tattoo: "I did that with the girl who gave me the kidney."

