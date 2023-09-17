Taylor Swift tossed out all "body negativity" when she turned 30 in 2019. The Shake It Off singer shook off all the stress she felt around her body getting older every year and embraced herself, all-encompassing. She discussed her "body issues" in the PEOPLE cover story and bid goodbye to any negative thought patterns pulling her down.

She said, "There are certain parts of my brain that I don't visit as often, like stressing out about my body, stressing out about being on trend, stressing out about people thinking I'm cool, stressing out about people thinking really anything about me." The popstar was honored as one of four people of the year.

The Love Story singer continued, "You have to toss out things that don't serve you. That's what I think we all try to do when we're getting older, and you just hope that you're getting wiser too." On December 13, 2019, Swift was about to enter the third decade of her life, so she reflected on her journey so far and expressed gratitude, reported PEOPLE.

"I have been told by a lot of people [your 30s] are really fun, and I'm having a really good time approaching them." The 33-year-old singer shared she looks up to some people who inspire her to accept her body and herself for what it is. One of those was the British actress Jameela Jamil, who has been an outspoken activist on body neutrality.

She continued, "I really love that there are advocates out there in the world being very vocal about the fact that aging is not a slow march to irrelevancy, death, and decay." She also highlighted that she refers to Jamil's quotes whenever she feels stressed out, and her words instill positivity in her.

"Whenever I feel stress-y about things, I'll just read some of Jameela Jamil's quotes about body image and health and normal body weight," the singer said. Swift believes Jamil is appreciative of women despite their size and shape, and her "candidness" brightens the Blank Space singer's tough days.

Swift praised Jamil, "She talks about how we should just be not so much body-positive, but body-neutral." Adding, "We shouldn't be thinking about them as much as we do, and I really like that. People like that who make solid points like that make me feel more chill about life."

The Anti-Hero singer opened up about people's remarks on her body over the years in her documentary, Miss Americana. She recalled comments like, "She's (Taylor) too skinny. It bothers me." In one of the segments of her Netflix release, she bared it all about having struggled with an eating disorder, reported Variety.

While the shutterbugs clicked the pop sensation, she emerged from a front door and could be heard saying, "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day." She confessed by looking at a picture of herself, she felt like she was "pregnant."

"(In) a picture of me I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that'll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating," Swift revealed. She exclusively told the outlet, "I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image."

"Talking about the stuff I've gone through in terms of how unhealthy that's been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years," Swift said.

