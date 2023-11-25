The Time When Ron DeSantis Showed His Toddler How to “Build the Wall” in an Ad

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) unveiled a commercial for his gubernatorial campaign in 2018 in which he displayed his support for Donald Trump by teaching his youngster to "build the wall" using blocks. DeSantis was seen in a video directing his daughter as they play with blocks, telling her to "build the wall." He also attempted to teach his kid to communicate by pointing out the "Make America Great Again" slogans on a Trump campaign sign.

GOP FL governor candidate Ron DeSantis is trying to out-Trump the competition. In a new campaign ad, he teaches his daughter how to "build the wall" with toy blocks. WTF? We should teach children how to build bridges, not walls. pic.twitter.com/u0L255nI9N — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 30, 2018

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Slams Trump on Age Amid Growing GOP Concerns: “Father Time Is Undefeated”

As reported by People, the ad starts with an intro by Casey Desantis, Ron's wife, "Everyone knows my husband, Ron DeSantis, is endorsed by President Trump, but he’s also an amazing dad. Ron loves playing with the kids." After his kid stacks blocks, Ron DeSantis says, "Build the wall" in the video. Casey then concluded, "People say Ron is all Trump, but he is so much more; I just thought you should know." In the Republican primary race against Adam Putnam on August 28, Trump tweeted his support for DeSantis in December, June, and July. He wrote in July, "A big year for @RepDeSantis who will be a great governor for Florida. Strong on Crime, Borders and our 2nd Amendment. Big help on Tax & Regulation Cuts. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Full & Total Endorsement!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Mills

In a different scene, DeSantis reading Trump's The Art of the Deal to his kid is intercut with the words "PITBULL TRUMP DEFENDER" in all capitals. DeSantis gushed, "Then Mr. Trump said, ‘You’re fired,' and I love that part." DeSantis' method seemed to be working at the time. A poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University and published last year during that time showed that DeSantis had a 36 to 27 percent advantage against Putnam, with 23 percent still uncertain.

Ron DeSantis cooks up the thirstiest/most embarrassing pro-Trump ad of the cycle, including:



-An infant "building the wall"

-Reading "you're fired" to an infant

-Teaching an infant to say "Make America Great Again"

- Saying "big league" to an infanthttps://t.co/XJkZzpodXS — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) July 30, 2018

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Supports Tech Giant Elon Musk Over Anti-Semitic Post on X: 'He Believes in America'

However, the recent polls before the 2024 presidential elections are not showing great results for the Florida governor. According to a recent survey conducted by the Washington Post and Monmouth University, Trump has the support of 46% of Republican primary voters, compared to 18% for Haley. After weeks of heated exchanges with Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' support has fallen to 7%, putting him in fifth place, behind former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (11%) and biotech tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy (8%). In another CNN/University of New Hampshire survey of probable primary voters, Trump had 42% support, Haley 20%, Christie 14%, DeSantis 9%, and Ramaswamy 8%. In the CNN/UNH study, 83% of Trump supporters claimed they had "definitely decided" on their choice of candidate. 61% of voters said they would support Ramaswamy no matter what, the highest percentage of any of the other contenders. About a quarter of those who backed Haley or Christie were firm in their decision, while just 15% of those who backed DeSantis were as committed.

More from Inquisitr

Ron DeSantis' Political Campaigning Exposes Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes That Were Supposedly Inflated

When Ron DeSantis Was Accused of Kicking and Mistreating Tucker Carlson’s Dog