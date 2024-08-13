The Surprisingly Political Reason Donald Trump Was Once ‘Furious’ With Wife Melania

Donald Trump was reportedly 'furious' with his wife Melania Trump for political advice that he took from her. Back in 2022, when the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, performed unexpectedly in a poor fashion in the Pennsylvania Senate race, the former President couldn't help but blame everyone who gave an okay to support the infamous TV personality. Oz was defeated by his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, which finally allowed Democrats to grab the seat previously occupied by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, as reported by the NY Post. Maggie Haberman, a journalist known for covering Trump-related news, confirmed his angst in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

"Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him," she tweeted, "There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case."

Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz -- including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

Haberman added, "Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally." The former First Lady had expressed her support for Oz as well, although Fetterman had called out the TV personality for being out of touch with the people of Pennsylvania. Trump's decision to place him in the state elections was later condemned by many Republicans who called it a lost golden opportunity. According to Fox News, Oz shot to fame after he became a television doctor who had barely any experience in politics.

“Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone,” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: “they were all bad candidates.” “Candidates matter,” the adviser said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 9, 2022

Haberman's tweet supported the previous tweet by CNN host Jim Acosta, who is an open critic of the businessman-turned-politician. "'Trump is livid' and 'screaming at everyone,' after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: 'They were all bad candidates.' 'Candidates matter,' the adviser said," tweeted the White House correspondent for the network.

As reported by ABC News, the Republican politician was 'fuming' with rage after the results as Trump-backed candidates lost on Election Day in other states as well. One of Trump's top advisers told the news outlet that the result had indicated a steep downfall for Trump. "This is a sinking ship. We're not going to beat that. This was the end of the Trump era and the dawn of the DeSantis era. Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions," the Republican aide disclosed back then.