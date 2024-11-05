The Surprising Warning Melania Once Gave to Don Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa About the 'Trump Men'

Various reasons reportedly strained the 12-year marriage between Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr, but it turns out that Melania Trump once allegedly advised Vanessa not to invest too much of her time in Trump Jr. The former FLOTUS reportedly said to Vanessa, "The Trump men are the same — vain and power-hungry."

Vanessa Trump at an event. (Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The topic arose when Vanessa sought advice from Melania after Trump Jr.'s affair. Moreover, while Donald Trump and Melania frequently display a united front in public, she seemingly holds a very different view of the Trump patriarch in private. As such, a source revealed that Melania cautioned Vanessa, stating that she would never be the top priority in Trump Jr.'s life. Melania also warned Vanessa against issuing an ultimatum, believing it would be a grave error as Trump Jr. would prioritize 'his thirst for power like his dad,' according to US Weekly.

Melania's private stance stands in stark contrast to her public image. In a 2016 interview with Fox News, the former model praised Donald as a leader. That same year, she told MSNBC's Joe Scarborough that she and her husband shared an extraordinary relationship. Despite not frequently joining him on the campaign trail, Melania supported Donald during his 2016 presidential campaign. However, these statements suggest that she may not hold her husband in such high esteem behind closed doors.

While Don Jr. is now engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, it's worth recalling the 2012 Aubrey O'Day affair, which played a significant role in the dissolution of his previous marriage. The Danity Kane singer reportedly thought she and Trump Jr. were destined to be together. According to People, she said, "We both thought we were each other's soulmates." However, since then, her perspective has shifted.

In related news, a source disclosed that Vanessa reacted strongly and felt extremely jealous upon learning of her ex-husband's affair. Still, Don Jr. and Vanessa remained together for a few more years, but when they eventually divorced, infidelity was not the sole reason. Reportedly, he also maintained strict control over their finances, keeping Vanessa on a tight budget. A source also said, "[Don Jr.] treats [Vanessa] like a second-class citizen." Vanessa's silence following their divorce offers little insight into the dynamic between the two.

According to Business Insider, Trump Jr. and Vanessa first crossed paths in 2003 at a fashion show. It wasn't until six weeks later, at a mutual friend's party, that they met again. Surprisingly, it took them an hour-long conversation to realize they had already met once before. At the time, Vanessa was working as a model and actress, even securing a minor role in Something's Gotta Give. Before her relationship with Trump Jr., Vanessa had been in the spotlight for her relationships with notable figures. In 1998, she became a tabloid fixture after being seen with Leonardo DiCaprio at a movie premiere. However, in recent years, Don Jr. has garnered more media attention than his ex-wife.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.