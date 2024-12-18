The Surprising Reason Why Laura Loomer Once Branded Lauren Boebert As 'Too Trashy' for Congress

Laura Loomer, the far-right activist, served bad words for Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after the latter got into a physical altercation with her ex-husband in public. Loomer shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article on her X, formerly Twitter account, along with a lengthy caption calling out Boebert earlier this year. The 31-year-old activist wrote, "Lauren Hoebert is too trashy for Congress…. And that's saying a lot."

Loomer further elaborated on the publication's report in her post: "On J6 2024, @laurenboebert got into a fist fight with her ex-husband in public and the police were called. She is accused of punching him in the face twice. She said he made 'lewd' advances on her. Well, as the article notes, they started dating when she was 16 and he was 22. That is predator behavior… and she wonders why he's 'Lewd?' What do we call people who try to date and have sex with people under the age of 18?"

Loomer's jab came after Boebert was embroiled in a controversy regarding her former husband Jayson Boebert. The Colorado rep. claimed Jayson made some indecent remarks at her while she was dining at Miner's Claim in Silt. Though the article claimed she punched him twice, Lauren denied getting physical, except that she put her hand on his face to 'keep him back,' before he dialed 911 for help. Apparently, on that day, he appeared to apologize to the Congresswoman for a past argument. But he soon started becoming 'disrespectful,' 'lewd,' and even made an offensive 'motion' signaling to 'grab her,' Boebert's aide told the details to The Daily Beast.

Post the altercation, Jayson called the police to the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt and claimed that he had been a 'victim of domestic violence.' However, Boebert denied any allegations of the same on her part and further insisted that the information, photos/videos that emerged on social media about the incident weren't accurate. Lauren shares four sons with Jayson whom she married in 2005 and divorced in 2023.

In an official statement to the outlet, Boebert explained her side of the story. "This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving. I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested." In addition, she said that she would be 'consulting her lawyer' about the 'false claims' he made against her and 'evaluate her legal options.'

The Congresswoman's family has been clashing with the law for closer to two decades. In her 2022 memoir My American Life, Boebert said that since she's now in the public eye, the left "attacks her [and her family] relentlessly. They point to Jayson's arrest and say awful things about him." She further defended her ex-husband in the book, saying that he "made a few mistakes along the way, he learned from them" and "made himself a true success."