The Strict Rules Kate Middleton Set With the Royal Family When She Was Pregnant

With her accession to the royal family, Kate Middleton did more than just accept things as they were; she made her mark. Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, written by the renowned royal biographer Robert Jobson, described Middleton's important demands before she began her royal expedition. The author claimed that the princess ensured the royal family that her utmost focus would always be her children (she is now mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis).

As reported by Fox News, Jobson mentioned in his book, "Catherine knows her own mind and even established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined the Firm." During her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte in 2015, Middleton allegedly wrote down her guidelines and requested Prince William to deliver them to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Jobson claimed that she requested privacy so she could settle into her new job and adjust to the nuances of royal life.

Jobson further added in his book, "She was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeonholed into carrying out particular duties and insisted on having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public. Her priority, she emphasized, would always be her family." Additionally, that wasn't the only time the future queen consort realized the importance of putting her health first; particularly, as she fights now fights cancer, she has taken a similar apporach. The Princess withdrew from public life early this year to concentrate on her recovery, but she has since made two appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

When asked about Princess of Wales' comeback to public service, Jobson told People this summer, "She is doing things slowly and when she is ready. She isn’t being governed by it being a good picture opportunity. They aren’t worried about visibility — they are just going to do it, and that will be visible rather than the other way around. The health and the proper recovery is what is important."

Additionally, he said that the five-member family of the Prince and Princess of Wales would be visiting their countryside estate, Anmer Hall. Jobson went on to add, "They escape there, and it is very much a private place. They can go out and ride their bikes with the children and not have anybody bothering them. That will be the priority. They can go out and enjoy the space and can breathe out."

Furthermore, the writer anticipated that the family would go to Scotland's Balmoral Castle, the royal's customary summer retreat. Jobson told the outlet, "Those traditions may fade— that’s where you may find that it is more for the King [Charles] and the Queen [Camilla] and the other members of the royal family. William has more of a free rein. They will go there, but it won’t necessarily be for a long period like it used to be with the late Queen [Elizabeth]." Jobson concluded that Prince William and Princess of Wales are 'living in a day-to-day basis, because no one really knows what's around the corner' as Middleton undergoes cancer treatment.