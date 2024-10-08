The 'Sign' That Ultimately Prevented Reggie Bush From Attending Diddy’s Infamous Star Island Party

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Reggie Bush, a former NFL player, recently shared an unexpected story about an invitation to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties at the latter's Star Island estate. Bush recounted the events that unfolded around 3 or 4 in the morning while speaking to fellow ex-NFL player Robert Griffin III on his podcast Outta Pocket with RGIII. Bush first said, "I believe in signs when I see them."

Reggie Bush on what saved him from a Star Island Diddy Party Experience pic.twitter.com/QBz0YlQkWX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 4, 2024

The NFL player then reflected on what happened that night: things took an unexpected turn as he and his entourage reached Diddy's home. One of Bush's companions, a Red Bull representative (the energy drink sponsored him at the time), began vomiting in the front yard, directly in front of security. This led to Bush and his entire group being turned away from the party. Bush was humiliated at the time and worried about the effect of the rejection on his reputation among the A-list attendees, as per TMZ.

Reggie Bush reveals how he "almost went to" Diddy's Star Island Party in Miami.#NFL pic.twitter.com/k8ZoPJkXkM — NFL Insiders (@nfl_insiders72) October 6, 2024

The good thing is that now Bush sees this rejection as a blessing in disguise. "It was a sign!" he exclaimed, feeling as though a higher power stepped in to stop him from being there. Diddy's dealing with some heavy charges right now because of these parties. These charges include human trafficking and racketeering. More than 120 people have already spoken up about what went wrong with them at those events.

Many of Diddy's parties were said to have been involved in drug use and went on for long periods of sexual activity. Sometimes, these get-togethers lasted for days. It is important to note that Bush didn’t say there was anything illegal happening at the particular party; he got invited but said he was glad he left early because of the vomiting incident.

Still, the charges against Diddy include rape and trafficking. Some of the victims were minors, and as per one really disturbing accusation, there was a victim as young as nine years old at the time. Lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing some of the accusers, stated, "This female individual was raped and then other individuals took turns raping her." Buzbee added that the victim was allegedly flown to New York City before being taken to a 'private room' with Diddy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Cohen

Diddy has denied all claims against him. He has pleaded not guilty in court and is assumed innocent until proven otherwise through proper legal procedure. Diddy has been denied bail twice since his arrest, despite presenting his Miami mansion as collateral for a $50 million bond, as per Business Insider. The judges emphasized what federal prosecutors called a considerable risk that Combs might intimidate witnesses. With the new judge seated, his lawyers will argue for bail for the third time.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).