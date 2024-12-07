The Real Reason Why Princess Diana's Casket Wasn't Open During Her Funeral Is Truly Tragic

Princess Diana’s untimely death in 1997 remains one of the most heart-wrenching moments in modern history, forever altering the British monarchy and the world’s relationship with it. Lovingly known as the "People’s Princess," Diana’s life was cut short in a brutal car crash in Paris, leaving her admirers in mourning and posing questions about her final farewell. Unlike many royal funerals, Diana’s was a closed-casket ceremony, a decision deeply rooted in the devastating circumstances of her death and traditional British funeral practices.

As per Grunge, the decision to have a closed casket at Diana’s funeral was influenced by the condition of her body after the crash and subsequent medical procedures. The injuries she sustained, followed by the autopsy process, rendered her body unsuitable for public viewing. A closed casket ensured that her memory remained as graceful and dignified as her life.

However, tradition also played a role; open caskets are uncommon in England, a practice dating back to the Victorian era. While wakes and post-mortem photography were once popular, such customs faded over time. Diana was ultimately laid to rest in a lead-lined coffin, which is customary for members of the British royal family to preserve the body longer.

On August 31, 1997, Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, were traveling in a car through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, pursued by a swarm of paparazzi. Their driver, Henri Paul, attempted to evade the photographers but lost control of the vehicle, which crashed at a speed of 121 mph. Paul and Al-Fayed were killed instantly. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the sole survivor, saved by wearing a seatbelt—something Diana had not done.

Not gonna lie...seeing that flag draped over Prince Philip's casket brings back horrible memories of Princess Diana's death and funeral...I will never get over that.



I can't imagine how difficult this must be for Prince William and Prince Harry... — That Girl Ryley (@ThatGirlRyley) April 17, 2021

As per People, Diana was rushed to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital with critical injuries, including a severed pulmonary vein, massive internal bleeding, and a displaced heart. Despite doctors’ extensive efforts, she was pronounced dead at around 4:00 a.m. Her final words, reportedly spoken to first responders, were hauntingly simple: “My God, what has happened?” Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997, was attended by approximately 2,000 people, including global dignitaries, celebrities and close friends. Notable attendees included Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, and Luciano Pavarotti. Millions watched the televised ceremony, which featured a poignant eulogy from her brother, Earl Spencer, and Elton John’s emotional performance of Candle in the Wind.

Her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, aged 15 and 12, walked behind her coffin during the procession, an enduring image that highlighted the depth of the tragedy. Personal photographs of her sons were also placed in her casket. Prince William later recalled, "Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, 'See you later.' If I'd known now obviously what was going to happen, I wouldn't have been so blasé about it and everything else." Despite her death being ruled a tragic accident caused in part by the intoxication of the driver, conspiracy theories have persisted.