The Real Reason Why Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc Were Not Invited to Jennifer Aniston's Wedding

On August 5, 2015, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux exchanged vows in a private ceremony in the backyard of their Bel Air, California estate. Aniston's BFFs and co-stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were among the seventy close family members and friends that the couple invited. Guests first thought the lavish ceremony was a birthday celebration for Theroux since the couple had kept their wedding plans under wraps. Meanwhile, surprisingly close friends and male co-stars from Friends, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc weren't invited. “I was surprised,” Perry said when ETOnline asked about the wedding. “I didn’t know about it.”

I'm still “very happy for them,” Perry was quoted saying. LeBlanc showcased the same sentiments when asked about the wedding, “I wasn’t there, so I wish her the best,” he said, stating that it "was small." According to Fandomwire, LeBlanc ditched Aniston and Brad Pitt's 2000 wedding, so there might be a very solid reason he wasn't invited.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

“I missed when she married Brad. I was in Austria working. She called me, and she was like, ‘You’re really not coming to my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘I asked them if they could change the schedule. I would fly and clap and fly out.’ And they said, ‘We can’t do it. It’s too tight.’ It was a small-budget movie in Austria you’ve never heard of. Probably should have left anyway, but s— happens. What are you going to do?", the Charlie's Angels actor confessed during an interview.

LeBlanc admitted that there was no 'bad blood' between them, “I think they’re a great couple. I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy. If she wanted me there, I would have been there. Jen’s like my little sister, Courteney, and Lisa are like my big sisters, but Jen’s like my little sister. Matthew’s like my little brother and David’s like my big brother. That’s how it all broke down. And it’s literally just like chronological.”

However, radio host Howard Stern had all the details spilled on his show, "It was always called a birthday party," Stern explained. "Whenever you got an email, it was a birthday party. They're so secretive that they even had the wedding on a Wednesday because nobody gets married on a Wednesday," he revealed about the invite according to Today. "Jimmy was the preacher. I didn’t think he’d get through it," Stern joked, Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire, and Ellen DeGeneres, were among the other attendees. Stern mentioned he was surprised to be seated next to one of them.

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux -- Secret Mansion Used To Pull Off Surprise Wedding http://t.co/1PC51PtSz4 pic.twitter.com/tz5HyBkpTJ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 7, 2015

"So I'm sitting and talking to this guy — interesting dude," he remembered. "We're hitting it off and talking for a long time. I said, 'What is your name?' He says, 'Orlando.'"On a light note Stern added, "I told Jennifer that she deserved a guy like this because after all, she’s been very sweet and generous with us. But Justin and his body, his abs, his a-- look at him. I’m giddy over him!”