The One 'Pretty Over-the-Top' Thing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Do Before Going to Bed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and popstar Taylor Swift's relationship has become the latest obsession on social media. Moreover, just like every couple that has certain relationship rituals that strengthen their bond, Swift and Kelce, too, have some quirky habits. According to an insider, the duo has a bedtime tradition that seems to be the secret behind their blissful relationship. Despite their busy schedules keeping them apart, they’ve been spending countless hours on video calls, often drifting off to sleep together, as reported by The Daily Star.

A source recently revealed, “They’re on different time zones but Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp. She’s up super late at night and he’s so dead tired when he gets home that it actually works out.” The person added, “They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day."

But it doesn't stop there (if the insider is to be taken at their word). "They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date. They’ll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together. It’s pretty over-the-top and not something he’d ever have agreed to in the past," as reported by Life and Style Magazine. "But they’re so in love that having to be apart is painful. They’re counting down the days until they see each other again,” the insider continued.

Discussing Kelce's busy schedule, the source disclosed, “He does go out partying occasionally, but for the most part, he’s being way more chill and looking forward to these date nights with Taylor as the highlights of his week." Just recently, another source revealed, “He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her— even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends."

“Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding,” they added. As reported by Life and Style Magazine, another insider said, “This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family."

The person divulged, “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.” However, as they inch closer to new milestones, they’re moving ahead carefully, according to the insider. “There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup. They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.” Currently, Swift is busy with her tour, while Kelce has returned to the States, managing his professional duties.