Meet The New Season 28 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei: "I never expected this at all, but I’m excited"

The Bachelorette's Season 20 finale revealed to Bachelor Nation viewers that Joey Graziadei will be The Bachelor's leading man for Season 28. Speaking with talk show presenter Jesse Palmer, Joey revealed that even if his relationship with Charity Lawson didn't work out, he is eager to find the one, per Life & Style Magazine.

“It’s sinking in very slowly, but I’m trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy,” Joey said during the August 21 episode of The Bachelorette. “I mean, I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, [I] didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I’m excited.”

Joey Graziadei set to lead Season 28 of ABC’s 'The Bachelor.' 🌹 pic.twitter.com/XbKhvwNiWe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

In an Instagram video shared by the show's official account on August 21, viewers were given a sneak peek at Joey's “hopeless romantic” demeanor upon discovering who the upcoming Bachelor will be. “I want to be married,” the ABC personality said in the clip. “I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime. So, I’m really ready to go on this journey.”

Following their breakup, Graziadei rose to popularity and would soon have the opportunity to pursue love on his own. "I'm looking for someone that's just themselves. Someone who challenges me. Someone to do life with," he said speaking to host Jesse Palmer.

Joey has the kindest eyes and he seems so genuine 🥹🫶🏾 #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/3UATOoZa3n — jas (@theotherrjas) August 22, 2023

Graziadei was born on May 24, 1995, and is 28 years old, per The Sun. After completing his studies at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, he became a professional tennis player and relocated to Hawaii. Graziadei has over 80,000 followers on Instagram, where he claims to love a variety of outdoor sports like hiking, surfing, and golfing. Even though his parents used to spit on him when he was quite little, he still views himself as a family man. “I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family,” Graziadei told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc)

Graziadei emotionally told the cameras that he wanted love “very bad.” After Charity broke up with him, he went up to the cameras and had an emotional confessional. “I think it’s just showing me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them because that’s all I can think of,” the athlete said. “I just want to ask the universe, when is it going to happen to me?”

Although The Bachelor season 28's actual launch date is unknown, it is anticipated to happen in the spring of 2024. Fans may watch Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres on ABC that same day, and The Golden Bachelor, which premieres this autumn on September 28, as they wait impatiently. Fans can watch the ABC Bachelor franchise or stream it on Hulu.

jesse palmer: “meet your new bachelor……..JOEY!”



all of us acting surprised even though we knew it was him as soon as he stepped out of the car first on proposal day: #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/v07S1bA622 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 22, 2023

