Khloé Kardashian Fans Concerned About Her 'Puffy Face' After New Episode of 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians star, Khloé Kardashian has sparked some major concern among fans since a recent episode. Khloé was reportedly spotted with a rather puffy face, reports The U.S. Sun. Fans suspect that this could be a result of Khloé using too many fillers on her face. This struck many viewers as very unlike the Good American founder who is a major fitness enthusiast and has dedicated herself to a healthy lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Moment As Son Tatum Is Cradled By Cousins Penelope And North

The most recent episode of The Kardashians was titled Deeper Than Dolce and featured the Kardashian-Jenner sisters coming together to celebrate Kris Jenner's birthday. The episode saw a conversation between Khloé and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as they exchanged some cool ideas for their beloved mother's birthday celebrations. Each of them suggested some incredible ideas to make their cool momager's birthday a resounding success. However, during the episode, some fans were quick to notice that Khloé's face seemed rather different.

Image Source: Hulu

The mother-of-two recently underwent a medical procedure in order to remove a minute tumor on her cheek. Since then, Khloé has sported a band-aid or patch on her cheek. However, while this was mildly alarming, fans were also quick to notice that Khloé's face had gotten somewhat puffy since the tumor-removal surgery. Many began to blame her cosmetic procedures for the said outcome. They noted how the reality star was probably indulging in "too many fillers."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Throws an Epic Rap-Themed ‘Fancy Girls’ Sleepover for Daughter True and Niece Dream

In an online Reddit thread, The Kardashians fans began to note her difference in appearance and heavily criticized it. Several users questioned the need to get "that many" fillers or injections. Others expressed their grave concern and hoped that Khloé "dissolves" those fillers. "Om*g she needs to get that s*** dissolved," said a concerned user. Another person insinuated that the hit series is "heavily edited" and that "they don't look like that in real life."

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she had a tumor removed from her face following a skin cancer scare.



Thoughts???#KhloeKardashian #Kardashians #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/kn0Ug0txGU — lovelyti (@lovelyti) October 11, 2022

Also Read: When Khloe Kardashian Called Out Sis Kim Kardashian For "Lying" About 'Family Feud'

Earlier in 2022, Khloé had reportedly confirmed the real reason why she had a bandage on her cheek. She disclosed that it was a tumor that needed immediate medical attention. The Good American ambassador reportedly thought that it was a regular zit and continued to ignore the bump. However, because of its consistent presence on her cheek for 7 months, she felt that it was rather peculiar. And so she sought out medical attention and got it removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Although the new episode featured Khloé with a slightly "puffy face," it didn't stop the 39-year-old from throwing an incredible birthday surprise alongside her sisters for their mom. The surprise featured each member of the family dressed up as a different version of Jenner. Even Kim's daughter North West made an appearance in the episode, truly surprising her grandmother. West donned a classic "everyday vibe" version of Jenner, followed by a wig of her iconic hairstyle.

More from Inquisitr

Resurfaced Video of ‘Terribly Drunk’ Khloé Kardashian Acting ‘Weird’ with Kendall Jenner Shocks Fans

Khloe Kardashian Stops Daughter, Niece From Clinging To Her Chandelier: 'Let's Not Hang'