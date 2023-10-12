Amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, American television stars Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian shared their views after a social media backlash faced by their half-sister, Kylie Jenner. The 26-year-old beauty mogul faced criticism after sharing a post from the pro-Israel Instagram account @StandWithUs on October 7, which she promptly deleted in response to negative feedback. The post charged severe criticism, loaded with comments questioning her understanding of the conflict-hit region.

Image Source: Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: When Kardashians Sued Robert Kardashian Sr's Widow Ellen Pearson Over His 'Secret Diary' For $500,000

Jenner's post emerged in the wake of unprecedented attacks by Hamas, declaring, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!" alongside a call to share the post in solidarity. However, the post was met with swift opposition, accusing Jenner of being uninformed about the complex conflict. Despite the backlash against Kylie, it seems the older Kardashian sisters are undeterred from expressing their perspectives on the matter. Both Kourtney and Khloe shared a statement from Instagram user @jordancbrown_ on their Stories, indicating their stance on the issue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The statement asserted, "It is absolutely reasonable and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians while simultaneously calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world." It acknowledged the complexity of the crisis and encouraged individuals to denounce terrorism and the senseless killing of civilians, emphasizing the importance of using their voices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown-Underwood (@jordancbrown_)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Big Revelation, She Has a Huge Crush on John F. Kennedy Jr.

The ongoing conflict has seen a significant toll, with over 1,000 reported deaths from Hamas' attacks, as relayed by Israel's embassy in Washington. Gaza's health ministry has reported over 770 deaths from Israel's retaliatory air strikes. Despite the gravity of the situation, Kylie Jenner's deleted post has triggered a broader conversation about the challenges of navigating a complex geopolitical issue on social media.

#KylieJenner has no ideas what is going on between #Isreal and #Palestine. Right now Celebrities should only condemn the war crimes which are happening from both sides. https://t.co/Py4VRo81hu — Mike (@Mikehoze23) October 8, 2023

Also Read: Who Among the Kardashians Tips Well and Who Doesn’t?

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are yet to address the conflict. Previously, Kim, who is also known for addressing social issues and political matters, landed in the cauldron of controversy when, in an attempt to bring awareness to the "genocide" of ethnic Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, flipped against her. The SKIMS founder expressed her concerns as Azerbaijan solidified control over the disputed territory. With Armenian heritage from her father's side, Kardashian has demonstrated a willingness to use her platform for issues she feels strongly about.

Image Source: Getty Images | Gotham

In 2018, Kim Kardashian suggested the possibility of venturing into politics, expressing a "never say never" attitude when questioned about the prospect of running for office in an interview with CNN's Van Jones. The Kardashian family's foray into discussions on global issues reflects their influence and willingness to engage with matters beyond the realm of entertainment and fashion. As the conflict continues to unfold, the Kardashian sisters' statements add their voices to a complex and sensitive international conversation.

More from Inquisitr

Rapper Kanye West Once Praised His 'Hard Working' Family, Said the Kardashians Motivate Him in His Career

Here's Why Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna Went From Friends To Foes