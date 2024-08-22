The Kardashian Sisters Think Timothee Chalamet is Only Using Kylie Jenner for a Good Time

The Kardashian sisters are skeptical of Timothee Chalamet's intentions and think that he's only using their youngest sibling Kylie Jenner for a 'good time.' The beauty mogul is reportedly head over heels in love with the Dune star and she's already planning a future with him. However, sources exclusive to Life & Style that her sisters aren't convinced of the relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

A source revealed, "Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie, but when it comes to getting to know her family, he's put in almost no effort and doesn't seem to want to." The Wonka actor has been dating Jenner since April 2023. However, it took the couple months to come out in public and acknowledge their romance in September 2023 at a Beyonce concert.

Kylie and Timothy in their first public appearance on September 5, 2023pic.twitter.com/IU84zR6mlI — Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet (@archivekymothee) May 23, 2024

So far, they have kept their relationship private, Jenner and Chalamet were last photographed together in June 2024 at TCL Chinese Theatre grabbing a movie night. Although Chalamet has met the Kardashian clan a few times, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul reportedly had to struggle hard to convince him to show up. "Sure, he's come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie's part," the insider added. "And the few times he has shown up he's spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them."

Hence, the sisters- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall have developed a mistrust of Chalamet and warn their sister Kylie to watch out, "Her sisters are telling her it's a huge red flag, that if he was serious about anything long term with her, he'd be making a lot more effort with them. Instead, he's giving the impression that he thinks the Kardashians are beneath him, which they obviously find so insulting, and they're telling her it’s clear he’s just using her for a good time."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together in LA. I knew they were still on! 🥰🥰🥰 — briana.🍸 (@briasoboojie) June 29, 2024

Meanwhile, a Daily Mail source echoed, "Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore," adding that while Jenner "was sure it would last" but people close to her feel "he doesn't make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can't."

As of June 2024, Jenner and Chalamet were still seeing each other as a source told Entertainment Tonight, "They don't need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them. They make an effort to see each other when they can [and are in] constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Jenner, who is a mother of two kids- 6-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 2-year-old son Aire Webster, was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her baby daddy Travis Scott before finally calling it quits in late 2022.