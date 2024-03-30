The Internet Mocks Lara Trump for Releasing a New Song Amid Donald Trump’s Fundraising Woes

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, found herself at the center of online mockery and criticism after releasing a new song titled Anything is Possible. The release of this song comes amid fundraising challenges faced by Donald Trump’s campaign and Lara’s recent appointment as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Announcing the release of her second single on Spotify and Apple Music, Lara Trump wrote, “A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media) pre-save link below. Officially available at midnight tonight!”

A little something I had fun with over the winter ☺️🎹🎶 (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media 😜) pre-save link below. Officially available at midnight tonight! 🙌🏽https://t.co/ll09EN3X9l pic.twitter.com/ltREDIybqW — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 29, 2024

The song's lyrics emphasize themes of faith, resilience, and the belief that "anything is possible" despite challenges. She sings, “I’ve had my ups and downs, cried when no one’s around. Still, I got to put my game face on, even when I’m not feeling strong. No matter how it seems, I wouldn’t trade a thing, because all of it makes me who I am. Don’t think, just jump, you can’t give up. Know that anything is possible. Have faith, believe, just trust, you’ll see, anything is possible.”

The DNC has record amounts of cash and a sophisticated voter outreach program. But don’t worry, Republicans. RNC co-chair Lara Trump just released her new single. pic.twitter.com/wtoagut0kR — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 29, 2024

While Lara’s conservative fans hyped her for the song, it received a barrage of negative reactions from others. Online critics took aim at the quality of the song and Lara's musical endeavors. One critic wrote, “Why is Lara Trump (aka Trailer Grift) making songs like she is in an abusive relationship?” Another added, “Somebody please make her stop.”

A third added, “Oh Dear Gawd, Lara Trump Is Inflicting Another New Song On Us!” Another remarked, “Can Democrats and Republicans put our differences aside and unite to stop Lara Trump from butchering any more of our favorite songs? This could bring us together in ways we never thought possible!” As reported by Radar.

The criticism extended to Lara's previous musical efforts, including her cover of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down, which also faced backlash despite its release almost six months prior and having fewer than 300,000 listens on Spotify. As per The Hill, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) released a new song to mock the single released by Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samuel Corum

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement, “Lara Trump’s ‘music career’ is just like a waste of money. But we can appreciate the effort — and wanted to help Lara tell her own story about how she and her fellow MAGA extremists at the RNC are broke and losing election after election. That’s why we’re excited to release our very first single, ‘Party’s Fallin’ Down,’ a summer party anthem about how the RNC is falling apart under Lara Trump and the rest of the new ultra-MAGA team.”