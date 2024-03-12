The Internet Loses it Over Kate Middleton's Photo Snafu with Tirade of Hilarious Memes

Neither Kate Middleton nor Kensington Palace ever anticipated their Mother's Day tribute would cause a meme-fest. The first image of the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery in January was meant to be an ode to motherhood. However, the apparent flaws in the AI-generated photograph triggered multiple conspiracy theories and an unexpected laugh riot.

The British Monarchy has been facing a challenging time lately. From King Charles' cancer diagnosis to Middleton's health scare, the royal family is hanging by a thread. Although the Princess is on her road to recovery, the sources revealed she's been left fragile more than ever before. Amid all this, the recent portrait controversy has added to the speculations. Though Middleton admitted she 'occasionally experiments' with filters and editing apps, this didn't stop the media from looking into more details. However, social media took its course and, as always, found humor in the situation. People on X, formerly Twitter, created satirical memes on the portrait, per Newsweek.

Me waking up tomorrow morning to start work after having fallen down the Kate Middleton memes rabbit hole tonight: pic.twitter.com/0rMQgyJhAX — Dr Carolina Are 💃🏻 bloggeronpole (@bloggeronpole) March 11, 2024

One of the images highlighted Princess Charlotte's hand, which seems distorted by her sleeve. Another editing glitch was Middleton's fingers around Prince Louis' sweater and much more. The 'supposedly' digitally altered photograph ensued hilarious reactions from people all over the platform, garnering thousands of views.

the royal family social media manager thinking they did a good job on the Kate Middleton photo editspic.twitter.com/kxjItUTSbG — T (@teewatterss) March 10, 2024

An X user, @teewatterss, wrote, "The royal family social media manager thinking they did a good job on the Kate Middleton photo edits," adding a GIF. The meme gained over 3 million views since being posted. Under this tweet, another user, @miss_overdose, joked, "They must've been using MS Paint for those edits, lmaoooooo."

‘Not now sweetie I’m zooming in on the Princess of Wales’ sleeve to prove something’ pic.twitter.com/dKIYR531bW — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) March 10, 2024

The poorly edited (if at all) photograph received more funny responses from people who found the portrait lacking creativity. @violettacutiee took a jibe, "Even I could edit those better." Another X user, @SophLouiseHall, quipped, "Not now, sweetie. I'm zooming in on the Princess of Wales' sleeve to prove something," garnering 1.1 million views.

@ARozgax highlighted more flaws, "The legs, Charlotte's different boots ...the tiles...the doorknob on a window? The wingspan on Kate [with laughing-crying emoji], so so odd." Meanwhile, some users showed their creative skills and shared their own versions of the photograph. A post by an X account, @RealNeilC, included a GIF of Messi, the dog (star of the Oscar-nominated film Anatomy of a Fall) from the ceremony. He created a fake AI-generated applaud by the dog and wrote, "This is easily more believable than Kate Middleton," receiving 1.2 million views. More followed.

The original photo WITHOUT photoshop has been unearthed by the international press#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/BdkEqpjtPm — Lyn (@meghanxhaz) March 11, 2024

Apart from the jokes on social media, the allegedly photoshopped Mother's Day portrait is 'damning,' a PR expert told PEOPLE. Mark Borkowski, a London-based crisis communication expert said, "Now some people are asking if it is all generated by AI or is it a Photoshop of a photo taken. It's not something you'd want the royal brand to be aligned with." However, a royal insider says it's just a 'bump in the road; it's not an earthquake,' referencing the Princess' gracious apology in a personal statement.