The Internet Lauds Larry David for Calling Out Trump Over Election Loss: “He’s Such a Little Baby”

Larry David, who is famous for his comedic quips on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has once again captured the public’s attention with his scorching remarks about former President Donald Trump. As reported by Variety, in a recent interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, David didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on the 2020 election and its aftermath. The conversation turned intense when Wallace probed David about how the election and its consequences affected him. David’s response was a vehement condemnation of Trump’s actions, labeling him a 'sociopath' over his refusal to accept the election results.





According to Huff Post, David asserted “You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of the― I mean, it’s so crazy, he’s such a sociopath, he’s so insane, he just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost. And look how he’s fooled everybody, he’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

Larry David on Trump: He’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results.. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane. He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost.. He’s a such a sick man pic.twitter.com/yBU010GkQ8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2024

This is not the first time David has aimed at Trump. His show Curb Your Enthusiasm has featured several satirical jabs at the former president, including mocking Trump's signature red hats and his famous mug shot. David's political leanings are well-known, and he hasn't shied away from expressing his views. In 2021, he engaged in a heated exchange with Alan Dershowitz, who had defended Trump during his impeachment proceedings.

An insider revealed that David exclaimed, “No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting! It's disgusting. Your whole enclave— it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” David's passion for matters of politics however extends beyond his digs. He has also actively supported Democratic candidates and causes, including donating to Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign and contributing to the campaigns of Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

I adore Larry David and I've appreciated all the ways he has insulted Donald Trump, MAGA, and right wingers throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm. He did it with mockery and sharp social commentary...often to guffaws! Although I think he may regret normalizing him on SNL in 2016. pic.twitter.com/2ynxR0AXqd — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 28, 2024

In response to his recent 'sociopath' remark, netizens showered David with praise.

One user wrote, “Don't hold back, Larry. Tell us how you really feel," while another added, "I adore Larry David and I've appreciated all the ways he has insulted Donald Trump, MAGA, and right-wingers throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm. He did it with mockery and sharp social commentary...often to guffaws! Although I think he may regret normalizing him on SNL in 2016." [sic]

A third user remarked, "Larry David’s sarcasm is a hoot but be careful to not give Defendant Trump power because he did not do it himself. He had a lot of helpers and some we might not even know YET!" Sharing a similar sentiment, another fan wrote, "Such clarity, we need more of Larry David."