The Internet Gets Extremely Divided Over Claims of the Trump Shooting Being an ‘Inside Job’

Upon hearing that former president Donald Trump had evaded a plot to assassinate him, trolls wasted no time jumping to conclusions and claiming the entire incident had been staged. Many conspiracy theorists on X brushed off the alleged assassination attempt on Trump's life, saying it was seemingly all a campaign farce for political gains.

How does a shooter get to a building less that 500 feet away from Trump and shoot. Then to top it all off witnesses reported seeing the guy with a gun on the roof and yelled to cops and secret service about a guy with a gun and even pointed at him and they did nothing. Inside JOB pic.twitter.com/KdGTvvwBb2 — TheDailyReal (@TheDailyReal) July 14, 2024

One user shared on X, "Republicans who are already playing the "Democrats are out to get Trump!" card when anyone with sense knows the shooting was a staged, inside job are hilarious. These people, man...clowns!" Another user claimed on X, "I'm saying it's staged because I know that area. I'm from Pittsburgh. Butler County is an hour north of it and is ultra, super conservative. It's nothing but farmland, white people, Amish people and pro-Trump all the way. You would think he would be completely up there. If this happened in Pittsburgh I could see it, but not up there."

Oh I’m definitely becoming a Trump Shooting Truther, this was an inside job https://t.co/a9ZBTC0jHH — st. vincent-st. marys grad (@StVincentGrad23) July 13, 2024

Someone else laid out a theory, saying, "i think whoever shot at trump was probably one of his own supporters trying to find a way for trump to gather more support for his election. whoever shot at him was never gonna actually hurt him. this is all an inside job." Similarly, another individual tweeted, "The shooter had a direct line of sight to Trump, and was only 150 yards away. Secret Service didn't secure this roof. A lot of people are talking about an inside job. Hard not to draw such conclusions."

My best argument against this person was asking him if he ever used a gun before. That’s it impossible to purposefully miss into a chaotic environment by one inch on purpose. He still wouldn’t believe it. — Alessandra Bocchi (@alessabocchi) July 14, 2024

Others, however, did not take things at face value and wondered, "I would say the Trump shooting was an inside job but a man is dead. Would he be willing to be killed to give Trump some positive popularity?" Taking note of the recent political climate, someone else quipped, "They gonna either gonna say Trump made this shooting happen on purpose as an inside job Or gonna say Biden supporters did it Either way , Twitter and the media about to be GUD for the next few days."

FWIW, I loathe Trump, but such violence is never the answer. I don't think this was an inside job and I don't think the attempt was justified. I'm not speculating on motives as we don't know enough yet.#TrumpAssasinationAttempt — Mary Falconer (@MaryFalconer6) July 14, 2024

Still, many Trump detractors voiced their support for the former president. An individual shared on X, "Shooter is dead and multiple shot in the crowd, would be a hell of a lot of staging." One more critic chimed in, "Ty, one day, and not today, you may realize how sick our body politic has become and how it has damaged your thinking and skewed your sense of right and wrong. I assume you are probably hurting for various reasons. I pray God will help you and restore you. Sincerely." Another critic shared the sentiment, "Dude you should be ashamed people died yesterday good people a good man died a former fire fighter saving his daughter no fake bullet kills somebody. You are a embarrassment."

In a terrifying episode that the FBI deemed an assassination attempt, a shooter positioned on the top of a neighboring building opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, allegedly wounding the president in the ear. As reported by Reuters, chaos ensued at the Republican National Convention after the shooting and killed one attendee while gravely injuring two more.

Many suggest that the #TrumpAssasinationAttempt was an inside job after this eyewitness account of the shooter pic.twitter.com/OcZNKuFNKV — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) July 14, 2024

The incident was being investigated as a possible attempted assassination, and the FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect; he was shot dead on sight. On Sunday, agents from the FBI said that the gunman was acting alone. According to the agency, they have not yet discovered any threatening language on the suspect's social media profiles, connected ideologies, or signs of mental health difficulties.

I detest trump and most of his policies, didn't and won't vote for him, but if you're spouting "inside job" conspiracies or wishing this went worse, you can do ahead and unfollow me.



Violence and conspiracies are not the answer. — Dillon Mulroy 🐫 (@dillon_mulroy) July 13, 2024

Early on Sunday morning, Trump also expressed his thanks on his social media platform. As reported by Mediate, he shared on Truth Social, "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed."