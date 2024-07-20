The Insanely Witty Reaction Ronald Reagan Had in 1987 to What Sounded Like Gunshots in Berlin

History often remembers the serious moments — the turning points that defined eras and shaped the future. However, it’s also peppered with instances of unexpected humor, where the resilience of the human spirit shines through. One such moment involved Former President Ronald Reagan, whose wit turned a tense situation into a memorable anecdote. But before we dive into what happened in 1987, here's some context for those who may need it.

In 1981, Reagan survived an assassination attempt just two months into his presidency. John Hinckley Jr., driven by an obsession with actress Jodie Foster, shot Reagan outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Regan was seriously wounded, narrowly escaping death. The event was a grim reminder of the perils faced by those in the highest office, but Reagan’s response in the aftermath surprised everyone.

In his memoir, he recalled, “On April 14, three days after I got home, the space shuttle Columbia returned to Earth in triumph after its maiden voyage. The landing touched off tremendous excitement around the country, convincing me more than ever that Americans wanted to feel proud and patriotic again.” Fast forward to 1987, Reagan was in West Berlin, addressing a crowd two years before the fall of the Berlin Wall. During his speech, a balloon popped, resembling the sound of a gunshot. Given his past, one might expect a startled reaction.

As per KSL, however, Reagan instead joked, "Missed me," eliciting laughter and applause from the audience. His quick wit — and the ability to find humor even in the shadow of past trauma — made headlines at the time. Moreover, today, the name of Hinckley Jr. resurfaced in news columns once again following former President Donald Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting. The July 13 incident bore eerie similarities to Regan's 1981 assassination attempt — both involving lone shooters targeting a Republican president.

Hinckley, now a figure of historical infamy, spoke out after the Trump shooting, advocating for peace. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he condemned, “Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance.” Hinckley’s transformation from a would-be assassin to a proponent of non-violence was as surprising as it was ironic. His message came after Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear, and a heroic firefighter, Corey Comperatore, tragically lost his life, as reported by the New York Post.

Hinckley has been vocal about peace in the past as well. During a radio show, he stated, “I want people to know that I’m coming in peace… I stand for peace now… I know I’m known for an act of violence, but I’m a completely different person than in 1981.” After his release, he shared remorse for his actions and said, “I have true remorse for what I did… I just want them to know that I am sorry for what I did.”