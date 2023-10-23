Julia Fox discussed her one-month romance with Kanye West in several interviews leading up to the publication of her biography, Down the Drain. Fox and Ye started dating briefly in early 2022 after first meeting at a New Year's Eve party in 2021. Once she told the Los Angeles Times, "I really understood him on a visceral level; I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet." In fact, very few people are aware that the rapper played a pivotal role in Kim Kardashian's style transformation from print-loving reality star to luxury label queen. Kim confessed to CNN that, "I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye changed everything. I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits, and I’m, like, mortified."

On the other hand, when it comes to Ye's impact on Julia's wardrobe, the biography claims that "the artist" made it a point to dictate her outfit choices whenever they were together. According to the reports, after one of their first hangouts, Ye sent Julia a package including several skintight jumpsuits to her hotel room. She alleges he soon after told her he wanted to put up a team to assist with her clothing. Ye urged her to meet her new hairstylist in the ladies' room the next time they went out to eat together. The stylist apparently gave her a large number of options to choose from while dressing her. Having to wear what Ye deemed appropriate clothing made Julia feel like "a show monkey," and she claims Ye allegedly offered to pay for her to undergo a boob job. In a Rolling Stone interview, Fox expressed similar concerns, adding that she thought Ye was "weaponizing me to get back at his ex-wife."

In another interview with an outlet, she confessed that she cut ties with him as soon as she saw a "red flag". She said, "I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag." When asked "what, exactly, the red flag was," she replied with a pause, "The unresolved issues that he was dealing with, it just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."

She also talked about the "hard-earned lesson" and told the outlet, "Men approach me all the time, like, famous men. And there’s something in my head that’s like, don’t do it. Because there’s more for me. If I go down that route, I know where that goes: into submission, into surveillance, into jealousy and insecurity. I want to shine. And I know that most relationships I’ve gotten into, men have dimmed my shine, big time. I’m so susceptible to that, and I’m old enough now where I cannot repeat my mistakes over and over."

