The Ghostwriter of Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' Felt 'Remorse' Over Book: "I Put Lipstick on a Pig"

Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind Donald Trump’s 1987 breakthrough memoir The Art of the Deal, once revealed his deep regrets about his involvement with the book. The first time the news of Trump’s presidential candidacy broke, back in June 2015, Schwartz felt personally implicated. Despite being the ghostwriter of Trump’s book, Schwartz felt a growing sense of unease as he watched Trump’s campaign unfold. Schwartz had spent eighteen months closely working with Trump, gaining an intimate understanding of his personality and character. However, as Trump delved deep into politics, Schwartz began to feel highly troubled by what he perceived as Trump’s pathological, impulsive, and self-centered nature.

Despite his reservations, Schwartz had remained silent for decades, but he could no longer ignore the implications of Trump’s presidential bid. He confessed to ABC News' Good Morning America, “You know, it's a terrifying thing, I haven't slept a night through since Donald Trump announced for President because I believe he is so insecure, so easily provoked, and not—not particularly—nearly as smart as people might imagine he is. And in the face of somebody like Putin provoking him cleverly - because Putin's a whole heck of a lot smarter than Donald Trump - I do worry that with the nuclear codes, he would end civilization as we know it.”

Donald Trump's Ghostwriter, 'The Art of the Deal' Tony Schwartz said, "Trump is the most purely evil human being I've ever met, and also the most insecure."



"Trump is not only willing to lie, but he doesn't get bothered by it, doesn't feel guilty about it, isn't preoccupied by… pic.twitter.com/877JvPkHMp — Robbi Fahey (@robbi_fahey) November 28, 2023

In a candid interview with The New Yorker, Schwartz admitted, “I put lipstick on a pig. I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is... I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes, there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.” He reflected on his experience and asserted that if he were to rewrite The Art of the Deal today, it would bear a very different title: The Sociopath.

During his interactions with Trump, Schwartz found the real estate mogul to be obsessed with publicity and image. The author revealed, “I was shocked, Trump didn’t fit any model of human being I’d ever met. He was obsessed with publicity, and he didn’t care what you wrote. Trump only takes two positions. Either you’re a scummy loser, liar, whatever, or you’re the greatest. I became the greatest. He wanted to be seen as a tough guy, and he loved being on the cover."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

As per Daily Mail, Schwartz's decision to speak out was met with mixed reactions, with some questioning his credibility and motives. Nevertheless, he remained steadfast in his belief that Trump's candidacy posed a significant threat back then. He urged others to trust their instincts and recognize the dangers of elevating someone like Trump to the highest office in the land. Schwartz further added, “I never in a million years thought he would have run for president. If I had thought that 30 years ago I wouldn't have written the book. But for 29 years I didn't think he would and it didn't seem like it was important to speak out. I now feel it's my civic duty. I this is a man who has more sociopath tendencies than any candidate in my adult life that I've observed and so, yeah, I do regret writing the book.”