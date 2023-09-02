The Finale of FRIENDS Was Difficult For Jennifer Aniston Due To 'Turmoil' in Her Relationship

Jennifer Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter that filming the "Friends" reunion special brought up "jarring" memories of how her life after the show hadn't lived up to her hopes. Aniston previously said that the reunion was painful for her, telling Rob Lowe on an episode of his podcast in September that it was more challenging than she had expected.

While addressing the reunion episode, Aniston confessed to the outlet, "I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,' Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'" Jennifer further told the publication, "And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'"

Aniston and her then-husband Brad Pitt announced their separation in 2005, less than a year after the end of "Friends." They told People at the time that their split had nothing to do with the "speculation reported by the tabloid media," which mostly concentrated on Pitt's connection with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie. Soon after Pitt and Jolie began working together on their project, rumors began circulating that the two were having an affair. In a subsequent interview with Vogue in 2006, Jolie discussed her relationship with Pitt.

She confessed to the publication, "Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.' We just became kind of a pair. And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe."

After being apart for over a year, Pitt and Aniston finally divorced and it was reported that they broke up because of their "irreconcilable differences". In her legal documents, Aniston claimed they were unable to resolve their disputes. Actress Jennifer Joanna Aniston, who officially went by Pitt, wanted to go back to using her former name. The same year, they released a joint statement to People, "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate.

For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."

