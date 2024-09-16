The Fake Names Prince William and Kate Middleton Used to Escape the Spotlight in College

Before they became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton had their own ways of sneaking away from the public eye. In the early 2000s, while both were studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, the couple reportedly used clever aliases to enjoy private time away from the spotlight. According to Robert Jobson’s book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, "He’d often whisk Catherine off to Highgrove or Sandringham or to a cottage on the Balmoral estate…Occasionally they checked into hotels, using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith—which doubtless fooled no one.”

While their chosen pseudonym may not have been the most original, it certainly served its purpose for a time. Moreover, though it was doubtful that the ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ alias fooled many, it became a recurring theme in their early romance. Interestingly, while Mr. and Mrs. Smith will make most think of the 2005 hit movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, William and Middleton’s use of the pseudonym predated the film’s release. Their use of the moniker likely drew inspiration from its popularity as a common placeholder name in the U.K., rather than from the Hollywood blockbuster, as reported by People.

As per Fox News, using aliases wasn’t a new tactic for Prince William, who, in his university days, attempted to fly under the radar with the name ‘Steve.’ Although he couldn’t entirely escape the public’s attention, the effort was meant to provide him with a taste of a normal college experience. Middleton played along, helping him maintain the illusion of anonymity during their time at St. Andrews.

But the couple’s creativity didn’t stop with ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith.’ As they continued their romance, they embraced new aliases on special vacations. In 2007, while rekindling their relationship after a brief breakup, William and Middleton vacationed in the Seychelles and used the names ‘Martin and Rose Middleton.’

According to biographer Andrew Morton, “(They) spent a sublime week renewing their love affair…they made an agreement with each other…For the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that at some point when the time was right, they would be husband and wife.” Their romantic journey would come full circle in 2011, after their highly anticipated royal wedding, when William and Kate returned to the Seychelles for a private honeymoon. It was a fitting tribute to the early days of their relationship, marked by secrecy, playfulness, and a shared desire for privacy.

Talking about the breakup, Middleton said, "We did split up for a bit. But that was just — we were both very young, it was at university. … We were both sort of finding ourselves and such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up. … It was a bit of space. At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person."