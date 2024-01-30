The Devastating Reason Why Elton John Missed His EGOT Honor at the 2024 Emmys

Known for selling over 300 million records, legendary British singer Elton John is among the most successful and critically acclaimed solo performers. In the past, he has earned nearly 70 Top 40 songs, one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums. Besides knighthood, John has won five Grammy awards, one Tony award, and one Oscar. The iconic musician became the 19th person to register an E.G.O.T status with his Emmy win this year for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

Regretfully, because of his knee surgery, the Candle in the Wind singer could not accept his award during the star-studded ceremony. As per Deadline, the special's producer, Ben Winston, who also co-founded Fulwell 73, congratulated him for his "creative vision" and accepted the award on his behalf along with John's partner David Furnish.

“We knew this show would be historic because it was Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour, we knew it’d be historic because it was Disney’s first-ever live stream, we didn’t know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man, who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, who has done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes, we didn’t know it was going to win him an EGOT,” producer Winston stated while accepting the honor on John's behalf.

The Rocket Man singer expressed his gratitude for the E.G.O.T status with an emotional post on Instagram, We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful. Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) - my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team. Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years. Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!"

This has been John's first nomination for an Emmy. He received a Tony for his Aida score, won his first Oscar for Best Original Song with Can You Feel the Love Tonight, and earned his first Grammy for That's What Friends Are For in 1987. As part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John performed his final gig in Los Angeles, where the video for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium was shot for Fulwell 73.