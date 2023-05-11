'The Bachelor' Star Bekah Martinez Faces Backlash for Parenting Decision, Accused of 'Traumatizing Children'

The Bachelor star Bekah Martinez received extreme backlash from fans for her "bad parenting." As reported by The U.S. Sun, the reality TV celebrity allowed her young children to cuddle with their pet rabbits despite the fact that the furry creatures would soon "become a meal." In a carousel of photos shared by Martinez on her Instagram, her four-year-old daughter, Ruth, and two-year-old son, Franklin, are seen playing and cuddling with two rabbits. The caption reads, "I have to remind them every day that we’re going to eat them eventually. It’s more of a reminder to myself than anything." Fans were left shocked and instantly criticized Martinez's carelessness.

Her comment section was immediately filled with angry followers attacking her for "traumatizing" her kids. One fan wrote, "... You're letting them bond with the animals, and cuddle and they clearly want to keep them since asking. And then they will wake up one morning and they will be gone and seeing them on the [dining] table grilled or stewed. That’s pretty f**king traumatic and cruel for the kids." Another fan commented, "I really find that trauma unnecessary," and a third fan added, "I eat meat, but that is honestly awful. Those are pet bunnies, not wild rabbit."

A couple of followers saw raising animals as pets and then turning them into food as problematic. One follower wrote, "It takes a certain kind of person to raise and care for an animal and then kill and eat it," while another quipped, "I don’t think this is the moral win you think it is."

However, Martinez didn't seem to find anything wrong with this. She lashed out at her followers in the comment section saying, "If the biggest source of my kids’ trauma is from eating rabbits, I’ll consider my parenting job well done." She did not stop there, and just hours later, shared a video dancing with her fiancé, Grayston Leonard. Martinez wrote over the clip, "When people think it's wrong to let my kids bond with our meat rabbits...But I posted about our kids playing with the chickens for over a year and no one batted an eye when we ate them." The 28-year-old then concluded the video by flipping her middle finger at the camera.

Her response garnered more flake from her followers, with one fan calling it "disturbing," while another claiming the reality TV star wants to "make people mad so there’s more engagement on your page." Meanwhile, Martinez has chosen not to say anything more regarding this criticism and is busy preparing to welcome her third child with fiancé Grayston Leonard. The couple had announced the exciting news with a sweet stop-motion video titled "Three," which showcased a clay version of Martinez taking a pregnancy test and revealing the positive result to the clay version of her man. "You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it!" she wrote while sharing the news.