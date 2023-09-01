‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Declares Tom Brady Would Be “Legendary Bachelor Material”

Jesse Palmer, host of the popular dating show The Bachelor, has suggested that NFL legend Tom Brady would be a perfect candidate for the show if he ever decides to pursue another ring, this time in the form of love. Palmer, a former NFL quarterback himself and star of Season 5 of The Bachelor, believes that Brady's presence on the show would be nothing short of legendary.

According to TMZ Sports, Palmer is of the opinion that not only Brady but also other quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud could successfully transition from the football field to the realm of handing out roses. Palmer particularly sees Herbert, the charismatic Chargers quarterback, as a potential "producer's dream" for the show. Herbert's ability to foot the bill for extravagant outings throughout the season sums up to a whopping $262 million, which is significant for the show's budget.

Herbert and Stroud have earned the spotlight due to their high profile of relationships and linkups in the past. Palmer believes that the NFL's No. 2 overall draft pick for the Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, could also thrive in the endeavor of finding love as he embarks on his professional football career. Tom Brady, who recently got back into the dating scene after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized, has been seen spending time with model Irina Shayk. While Palmer gives Brady the green light to participate in The Bachelor, he humorously notes the potential hurdle of Brady's relationship with Shayk. Palmer suggests that "There is the Irina Shayk issue," adding further he said, "if she's willing to kind of just chill out for a couple months of filming, I think we're solid."

As the costs of various indulgences are skyrocketing with each episode, to make it cost-effective for the show producers, Palmer suggested, "You actually could not script a better setup. That would be incredible for ratings, and also amazing for our budget." The suggestion would certainly amp up the show's popularity, given Brady's grand residences. Commenting on it, he added, "Again, very budget-friendly. Tom Brady would be good."

Palmer also shared insights on College Colors Day, which will take place soon. He disclosed how fans and alumni can walk down memory lane, reminiscing about their school, ahead of the new college football season. The participants have a chance to win tickets to the national championship game. Tom Brady donning the role of The Bachelor is looming with uncertainty, but Jesse Palmer's playful and intriguing proposition has stirred imaginations. Fans and followers alike are hoping to see Brady rise victorious and become the next bachelor. Fans and followers are looking forward with great enthusiasm to watching their favorite celebrities on the television reality dating show.

