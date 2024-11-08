The 5 Most Weirdest Rules Kody Brown Made the Sister Wives Follow for Years

The Unusual Rules Kody Brown Made His Sister Wives Follow

Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, and Meri Brown attend the Nevada Ballet Theatre's Production of "The Nutcracker" opening night on December 15, 2012. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas)

Throughout the reality television show, Sister Wives Kody Brown is the patriarch of the Brown family. Kody was not just the head of the family but also the man with a set of rules for his polygamous family of four wives and their kids. However, the first three wives of the reality show protagonist parted ways with him in recent years citing varying reasons. Given the bizarre family rules to be followed by the wives, many wondered why it took them so long to leave. While Christine, Meri, and Janelle have embraced singlehood now, Robyn remains with Kody. Here's looking at the detailed odd rules that Kody laid for his wives.

1. The Wives Had to Obey Kody

Kody Brown of Sister Wives visits Plymouth Beach on September 10, 2011, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen)

Kody Brown ensured that his wives always obeyed him, marking his words as God's message. When Christine Brown left the plural family set up in 2021, Kody laid out a new rule to be followed by his remaining wives. According to ET, Kody ruled that his wives should "conform to patriarchy." "I'm going to be the head of my household again, and so I'm not going to be circumvented in that. I'm at a point now in my life where I don't have time to waste on people who won't respect me or treat me with respect," he said in a Season 17 episode in October 2022.

2. Kody Didn't Allow Anyone in His Family to Pierce Their Ears Except Robyn

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown in a freeze frame from the reality show "Sister Wives." (Image Source: TLC)

Kody held a belief that God was not in favor of women (and men) to pierce their bodies. Hence he did not allow his wives to pierce their ears to adorn any jewelry. But the rules were tweaked when Robyn continued wearing ear studs. The remaining three wives fumed in rage further when Kody accompanied his daughter with Robyn for a piercing appointment. Previously, during the show, Kody ensured that his daughters were also following the rule of the god including sons by not piercing their ears. Therefore, the exception for Robyn created a divide in the family.

3. Kody Would Choose The Way His Wives Dressed

(L-R) Television personalities Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown Meri Brown, and Christine Brown from "Sister Wives" arrive at the opening of the show "Mamma Mia!" on May 16, 2014. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

Kody essentially filtered the wardrobe choices of his wives in the plural setup of their marriage. The attire worn by the sister wives was always approved by the patriarch of the Brown family. In the family's joint publication, Becoming Sister Wives Christine mentioned her dilemma with the dress code and constant struggle to choose her attire. "One of the major problems I'm having these days is with how my older girls, Aspyn and Mykelti, dress. They insist on wearing shirts with low necklines that show an indecent amount of skin. All of the adults agree that even a suggestion of cleavage way oversteps the boundaries of what is appropriate," she wrote.

4. The Rule of Sacred Loneliness For Wives

Janelle Brown (L) and Christine Brown of "Sister Wives" visit SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2023. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Kody had laid out a specific rule in the form of their religious doctrine that his wives Janelle and Christine had to follow. The rule was bestowed upon them to follow a lonely life under the veil of religious sacrament. The rule of "sacred loneliness" meant that the wives had to remain lonely and accept Kody's absence from their lives. During an episode, the wives opposed it and called him out for the bizarre rule. "Sacred loneliness? Like you're supposed to honor the fact that you're lonely?" Christine asked as reported by People.

5. Thou Shalt Willingly and Joyfully Share Your Husband

Meri Brwon, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown speak during the "Sister Wives" panel during the 2010 Summer TCA press tour on August 6, 2010. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Kody's most efficient sermon for withholding his mingled family involved a rule to be followed by his wives together. The sister wives had to share their husband, Kody happily and willingly. While this held the foundation of the whole reality television series where the wives shared one husband, it wasn't an easy job. The tussle between the wives was collated to record a family drama show for viewers on TLC. On this, Robyn told Las Vegas Sun, "We fight sometimes. But having a sister to gripe with about your husband or to celebrate the triumphs is great."