The 10 Most Contentious Interviews With Celebrities That Ended Up Quite Bizarre

Intense Celebrity Interviews That Suddenly Turned Quite Bizarre

Photo by Andrew Burton

The world has seen more than its fair share of outrageous celebrity interview situations throughout the years. Sometimes the star's unexpected answer causes a seemingly innocuous inquiry to swiftly turn into a contentious discussion. At other times, reporters and journalists approach the platform ready to pose the difficult questions that bystanders slyly wish they could ask but don't think anybody has the courage to. Several celebrities have been barred from appearing on late-night programs for being too open or genuine during live broadcasts. Scroll through and explore the fascinating realm of the ten most contentious celebrity interviews ever.

1. Kanye West’s Radio Interview With Sway Calloway

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

If you've ever heard the term 'How Sway', it came from a contentious exchange in 2013 between Sway and Kanye West. Kanye spoke about his dissatisfaction with the fashion business throughout the interview. Things became heated when Sway questioned Kanye's business endeavors. In a famous statement, West said, "You ain't got the answers!" The interview turned into a heated argument between two powerful individuals. The ferocity of the discussion in this battle gripped the audience. Kanye's enormous ego was on full show, matching his skill. He was evident in this conversation to be a man who would take on any problem head-on, particularly when it came to protecting his originality and vision.

2. Robert Downey Jr. Leaves the Interview

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

When the questions in an interview advertising the new Avengers movie became more personal, Robert Downey Jr. decided to end it by walking out. While discussing Avengers: Age of Ultron, the actor sat down with Krishnan Guru-Murphy of Britain's Channel 4 News, but around midway through the interview, he started to inquire about Downey's history, including his drug addiction and prison term, as well as his political opinions. The episode brought to light the fine line that must be drawn between invading a celebrity's privacy and honoring their limits.

3. Tom Cruise Leaping on the Couch During Interview with Oprah

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Furniss

When Tom Cruise came on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005, he sprang onto Oprah Winfrey's sofa like a trampoline. Before Oprah replied, "He's gone," Cruise confessed his love to Katie Holmes, his then-girlfriend and eventual ex-wife, and sprang up on the couch. In the same year as Couchgate, Cruise found himself in deep water when he criticized actress Brooke Shields for treating her postpartum depression with the drug Paxil. Later, on his criticism of psychiatry, he engaged in a heated debate with Matt Lauer on The Today Show.

4. The Tiger Blood Meltdown of Charlie Sheen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Charlie Sheen increased the degree of his oddities in 2011. It was during these iconic interviews that the world became confused and worried for his safety. Sheen became a living meme when he created terms like 'tiger blood' and 'winning'. His erratic conduct, which included odd outbursts and a 'warlock' image, was driven by a public battle with the makers of his program Two and a Half Men. The audience was left in shock as Sheen's life went completely out of hand. It was like seeing a vehicle wreck in slow motion, this public breakdown. It served as a sobering reminder that celebrity and wealth, if mishandled, may cause one to lose touch with reality.

5. The Famous David Letterman Interview with Joaquin Phoenix

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carlos Alvarez

While Joaquin Phoenix and his actor-director friend Casey Affleck were making a mockumentary in 2009 called I'm Still Here, on the dangers of fame, they decided that Phoenix should attend his planned appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman as his quirky persona. Everyone was confused by Phoenix's look, including Letterman, as he chewed gum and seemed aloof, all while sporting an unruly beard and shades. Phoenix once spat out a wad of gum and hid it under the desk when Letterman chastised him for chewing gum. Letterman later teased the actor, adding, "Joaquin, I'm sorry you couldn't be here tonight."

6. Megyn Kelly’s Tense Interview With Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

When Megyn Kelly, a Fox News anchor at the time, spoke with Donald Trump at a Republican presidential debate in 2016, she found herself at the heart of a political and media tempest. Trump, who is known for speaking in an unvarnished manner, objected to Kelly's inquiries about his prior remarks about women. He made contentious comments about Kelly throughout the interview, which quickly turned into a heated fight. It was implied by him that she was on her period. The interview prompted viewers to consider the boundaries of politeness in public spaces.

7. Oprah Winfrey and Lindsay Lohan’s Interview

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

When addressing questions on Oprah's Next Chapter, Lohan seemed lucid and at ease, making it apparent from the outset that she intended to be honest. Four days after Lohan's release from her sixth rehab facility, the interview marked the beginning of Winfrey's OWN network's Lohan programming. The line-up also included a reality documentary series centered on Lohan's efforts to turn her life around. It was like seeing a fallen star who is fervently seeking atonement throughout the conversation. Everyone was made aware of the consequences of Lohan's previous behavior by her heartfelt confessions. It is easy to see how a young person's spirit may suffer from the dangers of early fame. Many viewers found resonance in the appeal for assistance. Beneath the veneer of celebrity, there may be an unexpected level of sensitivity.

8. Whitney Houston in a 2002 Honest Interview With Diane Sawyer

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Corio

As part of the promotional tour for her then-upcoming album, Just Whitney, Sawyer granted the interview in Houston's Atlanta home. It turned out to be one of the most shockingly candid Q&As about the R&B singer's life. In-depth discussion of Houston's turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown, her battles with drug misuse, and the negative effects of constant media attention were all covered in this interview. The conversation provided a glimpse into the shadowy areas of celebrity, where the spotlight of fame casts lengthy shadows. It served as a sobering reminder that, beyond all the glitz and glamor, superstars are just regular people facing many challenges.

9. Justin Bieber's Court Appearance

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian

During a deposition video in 2014, Justin Bieber went from a fresh-faced young darling to a troubled music star very rapidly. The singer was filmed giving an oral, extrajudicial witness statement in front of attorneys. The remarks he made were in reference to a lawsuit that photographer Jeffrey Binion filed on June 5, 2013, alleging that Hugo Hesny, Bieber's bodyguard, grabbed him by the neck and threatened him with a pistol while two other bodyguards took his memory cards. He answers a range of questions from Binion's attorney while swinging disgustingly in his chair, rolling his eyes. He answered a range of questions from Binion's attorney while swinging disgustingly in his chair, rolling his eyes, and disputing that individuals like Usher have aided his career. When the lawyer referred to the CCTV video of his bodyguard as a 'film', he became irate and spat out his saliva when asked about his connection with Selena Gomez. He constantly told the lawyer, "Don't ask me that again," while shaking his finger.

10. Stunt of Oxygen Deprivation by David Blaine

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gary Miller

By holding his breath for 17 minutes and 4 seconds on the Oprah Winfrey Show set on April 30, 2008, Blaine broke the world record, demonstrating that the degree of transitory nature of apnea can be determined by one's level of endurance, willpower, and training. A healthy individual can hold their breath for around two minutes on average, but with even little effort, that duration may be significantly extended. As per Times, Blaine and other divers would inhale until their lungs were full to capacity, then drive more air into their lungs by forceful swallowing, all in an effort to maximize the quantity of air absorbed into the lungs before apnea. Blaine was able to pack an additional quart of air into his already full lungs by using this approach.