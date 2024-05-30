Tessa Farrell, Johnny Wactor’s Former Fiancée Criticizes His Killers in an Emotional Video

Tessa Farrell couldn't hold back her tears as she posted a heartfelt video in response to the tragic passing of her ex-fiancé, Johnny Wactor. The General Hospital actor lost his life in a shooting in LA while trying to prevent a suspected catalytic converter theft recently on May 25.

What started as an ordinary day ended in a horrifying tragedy, like a nightmare come true. Farrell has since shared a video condemning Wactor's attackers, making a heartbreaking appeal for lawmakers to address the crime issue in Los Angeles, according to The US Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gilbert Carrasquillo

In the video, she was seen sobbing as she said, “If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy. You can get a real job. I know the job market’s hard but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it.”

Farrell added that the value of human life is often overlooked and called on everyone to come together and make a change as a community. Requesting for everyone's support, she said, "Maybe that's what Johnny's gift is for us; maybe he's gifting that to all of us."

She said, “These criminals can’t keep being on the street and they can’t keep being sent back and have no repercussions for their actions. It’s not ok, this can’t keep happening. So many lives are being lost, just us not being smart — we have to be smarter as a community.”

Farrell also extended her sympathies to Wactor's colleague who was present during his passing. As reported by the New York Post, she said, “I am so sorry you’re in this situation. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have been the one right there. You must be so scared and so sad. But if you need someone to talk to, you can talk to me.”

Farrell also spoke about their relationship as she said, "We met in 2013 when I first moved out to Hollywood to pursue acting, and he did too. We were friends at first and then kind of fell in love. It was really fiery, like too fiery - we brought out the best in each other and then also the darkest parts of each other. Our lives were both forever changed."

However, she further added, “It was rushed. We were too young and kids and healing — but I’m just so proud of the man he’s become and it’s so sad that crime in LA had to do this. It’s so sad that you know, that this is how he had to get taken from us because he cared so much about doing the right thing and earning things. He taught me that."

Furthermore, the filmmaker called on fans to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign to assist the actor's family with the expenses of his memorial service. She asked her followers to advocate for stricter crime and theft legislation in California, using the hashtag #justiceforjohnny.

She further said, "Johnny if you're watching from above, I love you very much and I'm very proud of you for the person you've become and the obstacles you've overcome. You've forever inspired me in my work and what I do and I wouldn't be here without what you taught me. So thank you, Johnny. I love you. I miss you."