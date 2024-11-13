Terrifying Nuclear Map Predicts What the U.S. Could Look Like If There's a World War 3

What a Post-World War III U.S. Would Look Like

A Cold War-era map recently surfaced, painting a chilling picture of the devastation a nuclear conflict could bring to the US. Created as part of a 1986 study by researchers William Daugherty, Barbara Levu, and Frank Von Hippel from the Institute of Medicine, the map depicts the catastrophic fallout zones that could be expected if nuclear-armed nations targeted the U.S. land-based Minuteman missiles.

A Deadly Prediction: 75% Casualties

Predominant winds would carry the radioactive fallout from west to east, smothering the nation. (Image Source: Institute of Medicine)

The map reveals a bleak future— 75% of the population in the most affected areas would likely perish in such a scenario. The researchers remarked, "We have made the usual assumption that each of the 1,116 US missile silos and launch-control centers would be struck by two 0.5-megaton warheads."

Radiation Exposure

A sign warns of radiation at the site of Kopachi village located inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on September 29, 2015, in Ukraine. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sean Gallup)

The study provided detailed calculations on how nuclear fallout would likely blanket the nation. In the case of an airburst explosion, the fireball from the blast would rise into the upper atmosphere, where radioactive material would slowly settle back to the surface of Earth. However, attacks on ‘hard targets’ like missile silos, which require proximity detonations might have a more severe impact.

Princeton University’s Sobering Report

Aerial view of a mushroom cloud rising from the underwater atom bomb test 'Baker'. Image taken from an AAF airplane. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Hulton Archive)

A study by Princeton University offered a similar verdict. It detailed how nuclear materials would condense into particles, which would fall to Earth in a highly radioactive ‘local fallout’ within just 24 hours. They argued that an understanding of these 'collateral consequences' should foster restraint, as even one nuclear strike would result in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, as reported by Irish Star.

Rising Tensions and Geopolitical Threats

Polish soldiers hold a NATO flag on July 03, 2022, in Orzysz, Poland. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Marques)

As per reports, recent years have witnessed an escalation of conflict across several geopolitical sectors, with the United States and NATO’s indulgence in Ukraine prompting aggressive rhetoric from Vladimir Putin. A while ago, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, stressed, “World War III has already begun. You already have battles on the ground being co-ordinated in multiple countries.”

The Nuclear Powers of Today and Tomorrow

A photograph on display at The Bradbury Science Museum shows the first thermonuclear test on October 31, 1952. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle)

The horrifying implications of a potential nuclear conflict expand beyond the U.S., with several global powers now in possession of weapons of mass destruction. The UK, France, Russia, China, Pakistan, India, and North Korea all hold nuclear arsenals. Additionally, Israel is reportedly believed to have nuclear weapons, although it has not yet been confirmed. Additionally, Iran’s uranium enrichment program has also sparked concerns.

What the Future May Hold

A scene from the film 'Hiroshima', funded by the Japanese School Teacher's Union to highlights the devastation of the atomic bomb at the end of World War Two, Japan, 1952. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By European/FPG)

Danger looms of a potential Russian nuclear attack, fueled by President Putin’s consistent threats since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Former UK PM Liz Truss studied radiation fallout maps during her term and cited major strike concerns from UK and US intelligence. Historian Alex Wellerstein’s Nukemap estimates a Tsar Bomba strike on London could cause 5.7 million deaths, with Birmingham facing up to 2.4 million fatalities.