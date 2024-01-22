Teresa Giudice From 'RHONJ' Talks About Cooking For 200 People During Her Time In Prison

Teresa Giudice, known for her role on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," spent 11 months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., back in 2015. Transitioning from a reality star with an extravagant lifestyle to life behind bars, Teresa has encountered both worlds and shared that she still holds positive memories from her time in prison, as per Radar Online. In 2014, both she and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to a range of charges including bank, mail, wire, bankruptcy, and tax fraud after reaching an agreement with federal prosecutors. Despite the legal troubles, Teresa mentions that she found pleasure in the prison's meals and overall atmosphere.

She said, “I have to say the food was really good. And I actually cooked there also ’cause, you know, I’m a three[-time] New York Times bestselling author for three of my cookbooks out of four.” Teresa also disclosed that she took the initiative to make a chicken stir fry and frequently waited to indulge in a banana nut muffin for breakfast during her time behind bars.

According to Page Six, “I’m telling you, the food was so good. What was my favorite was when I first got there, they had banana nut muffins. I would have a banana nut muffin every morning. It was so good! And then they ended up running out of them, and I was, like, so mad. ‘Cause they were so good! They were really good.”

She was then inquired about the number of people she prepared meals for during her time in prison. To this, Teresa said, "First it was a camp setting. I think there was maybe 200." She went on to share that her roommate happened to be a politician, and within the confines, she found herself among doctors and lawyers. Teresa expressed that she encountered many interesting individuals during her time there. Recollecting the experience, she spoke of the picturesque surroundings and well-kept grounds, emphasizing her efforts to focus on positive aspects like the moments she could step outside for fresh air. The mother of four revealed that during those times, she would engage in conversations with God.

She further said, "They wanted the first photo and I did it. I was like if they're going to get it anyway, so I might as well make money off of it." Meanwhile, following her release, her former husband, Joe, commenced his 41-month sentence for mail-related charges. In 2019, he faced deportation to his native Italy. When questioned about whether she has forgiven Joe for his role in leading her to incarceration, Teresa acknowledged that it has been a gradual process. She also pointed out that the subsequent loss of her parents was incredibly heart-wrenching, particularly when reflecting on the potential for more time with them.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in 2020. Back in November 2018, Teresa opened up about the impact of their prison experiences on their four daughters—Gia, Gabriella, Melania, and Audriana. Despite her time served, Teresa maintained her innocence, asserting that she had done nothing wrong and believed the judge aimed to set an example with her case. According to US Weekly, she said, “This judge thought she knew me because of what my castmates were saying about me. I wasn’t trying to keep up with the Joneses. If anything, my cast members were trying to keep up with me.”

