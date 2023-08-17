Tyler Baltierra from 'Teen Mom' Shares Insights Into His Challenging Adolescence Through New Music

Tyler Baltierra is revealing his adolescent challenges in his latest musical release. Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, the spouse of the Teen Mom celebrity, posted a snippet of her husband's rap song and added a caption to the audio, "I keep telling him to share his art with people because it’s impactful & people could really relate to it! I’m so damn proud of you @tylerbaltierramtv.

Within the song, Tyler addresses the emotional distress of his upbringing, a topic he has extensively explored on shows like "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom OG." The artist, who is a father of four, grew up as the offspring of Butch Baltierra. Butch has candidly shared his battle with substance abuse and dependency, leading to his recurrent incarcerations and an inconsistent role in Tyler's life, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"My heartbeat skips which leads to screams / It always weeps 'cause those damn drugs are all you seem to ever need / How do you keep getting high over loving your kids, huh? Are we just not good enough? Too much responsibility with no rush? So you just don't give a f---/ You’d rather us be stuck in this addiction messy rut that you dug up, huh?" he raps in the part.

According to a report by People, the snippet of the song appeared to have been shared without Tyler's prior awareness. Despite the unexpected nature of the post, he expressed gratitude towards his longtime partner and took the opportunity to discuss how he employs music as a form of therapy, as seen in the comment section. "Wow…I love you so much babe, Idk if I was ready for this & I never really planned on ever sharing it with people since I just use it as my own personal therapeutic outlet, but you always push me to be my most authentic best self & for that I will forever love & cherish you! Thank you for always supporting me through all of my struggles & discoveries, You honestly make me a better me & I love you more than I could ever express!" he wrote.

The Baltierras met each other during their high school years and embarked on a romantic journey in 2005. Their relationship culminated in marriage a decade later. Together, they are parents to three children: Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya. Additionally, they continue to provide support to their biological daughter Carly, who they chose to place for adoption in 2009, a decision documented during their tenure on the original Teen Mom series "16 & Pregnant."

This recent rap isn't the sole original creation under Tyler's name that Catelynn oversees. The couple made news by revealing Tyler's presence on OnlyFans, although it was shared by the reality star that his wife is managing his account, according to reports from ET.

