Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry's Ex-Nanny Threatens to Spill Star's 'Secrets', Says She ‘Never Signed an NDA’

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has been notably silent amidst recent social media drama stirred up by her ex-nanny, known only as Natalie K., who implied that Lowry is not a good mother. Despite the online commotion, it appears Lowry may be unfazed by the controversy as she remains focused on caring for her six children: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, and twins Verse and Valley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

The rift between Lowry and Natalie seems to have deepened since December 2020, with Natalie's latest social media post further indicating that the two have not reconciled. In a recent text post, Natalie hinted at the absence of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between herself and Lowry, followed by cryptic remarks about life and God. Speculations about their falling out arose in December 2020 when Lowry shared photos from Natalie's son's birthday party, where a stack of more than 10 plates near the cake led fans to accuse Lowry of disregarding COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The post screenshot was posted on Reddit per The U.S. Sun, as users wrote, "I can’t stand people like this. Spill the tea or STFU!!! She is weirdly loving the attention from this," one person wrote. "B***h if there isn’t an NDA, then you need to spill all the tea! Stop with all these subliminal messages," said another.

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Kailyn Lowry almost named her newborn son Aire but said it was ‘too Kardashian’ https://t.co/tVEU1Dj4KQ pic.twitter.com/29nJlBSKIN — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2024

The alleged friendship breakup occurred as Lowry welcomed her 1-year-old son, Rio, and twins in November 2023 with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. While Natalie hasn't explicitly stated the reason for her apparent disapproval, some believe it may be related to Lowry's parenting choices, particularly her having multiple children with different fathers at a relatively young age. She posted quotes that many interpreted as veiled jabs at Lowry, such as one about being a "multipurpose friend" and another about not losing people when you have a good heart.

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry's nanny is targeting her on social media with a series of cryptic postings hinting that she is a horrible mother. @MTV @TeenMom https://t.co/6EsdzGOR8N pic.twitter.com/NPaSrV7bP7 — Dana (Lee) Casielles (@CasiellesDana) February 19, 2024

Amid swirling rumors of tension between Natalie and the Teen Mom 2 star, a recent Instagram Stories post by Natalie featured a quote, "Never stop being a good person, just change who receives your kindness." This cryptic message suggested a potential shift in dynamics and a reevaluation of relationships. According to reports from The Sun, Natalie's decision to unfollow Lowry on Instagram coincided with this enigmatic post, further fueling speculation about their alleged feud. Observant fans were quick to notice this social media move, especially in light of another suggestive post shared by Lowry on her own Instagram Stories.

The post stated, "Can't threaten me with screenshots. I'll get a microphone and say it again." One such post highlighted her versatility as the quote stated, "I really am the multipurpose friend. I'm down for brunch, church, aggravated assault, working out, whatever… just let me know."