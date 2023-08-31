‘Teen Mom’ Star Vee Rivera Recalls Her Health Scare Which Left Her 'Bitterly Sobbing' in Pain

Teen Mom star Vee Rivera has been in the limelight since the launch of her new podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama on Instagram. The reality star often talks about her past experiences and her motherhood journey. But her latest installment of the series shed some light on a pretty scary detail pertaining to her health. One that deeply worried her, as per The Sun.

The 31-year-old began by narrating an account of what had similarly happened to the co-host of the series, Kailyn Lowry. “I had kind of a health scare I guess,” recollected Rivera. She continued to explain her condition. “I have these moles on my skin, and I have this one that sticks out…this one on my arm grew another one on top of it, and it was hurting, and it’s not supposed to hurt,” said the star as she reminisced.

With an emphasis on the pain, she recalls how intense it grew over time. Due to this it simply left her in agony. Rivera thought that perhaps she underestimated the condition and maybe it was something out of the ordinary.

The reality star went on to recollect her memories from the night it became extremely unbearable to the point where she bitterly sobbed. “One night, it hurt so bad, so I went to my husband Jo, and I started crying,” recalled Rivera. At this juncture with that amount of distress, naturally, she began to assume the worst-case scenarios. One of which included ‘Melanoma’ - a type of deadly skin cancer.

“I’m so scared because what if it’s like melanoma? I’m really scared,” said the mother of two in a dreadful tone. Thankfully, the awful time of pain was only because the ‘overgrown mole’ had merely fallen off. It was that aftermath that Rivera was experiencing. However, even though it was all done, she still thought it best to make an appointment with a dermatologist to rule out any disorders.

Meanwhile, in a recent reel on Instagram, the influencer shared a sublime video of one of her makeup routines. The regime began with working on her eyebrows with a matching brown shade. Next, she applied a few smears of concealer and proceeded to blend it using a pink beauty blender. This was followed by some plush red cheek tint that acted as a blush. She then adds a makeup setter for that long-lasting glow. She finishes the look with some mascara, highlighter, and a nude shade of lipstick.

Fans in the comment section praised the effortless look and complimented her for the same. “Love your natural makeup as always,” gushed one person. “This is the best look. So beautiful!” added a second. Several others even enquired about the different products that the star uses on a regular basis. Rivera patiently and gracefully responded to her fan's requests

